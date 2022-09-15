ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia’s mother bids her ‘goodnight’ at funeral service

By Eleanor Barlow
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0an3Vc_0hwQtXny00

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said “goodnight” to her daughter as mourners turned out in pink for her funeral.

St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool , was full for the funeral mass on Thursday, with people also standing on the pavement outside to pay their respects.

Olivia, nine, was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9mYy_0hwQtXny00

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured in the shooting, carried a pink teddy into the service.

In a eulogy, she said Olivia was born six weeks early and spent nine days in a special baby unit.

She said: “She was so small yet even as a newborn she had her own mind.”

She said Olivia was “chatty” and “bubbly”, and she joked that her daughter would talk so much that they thought she ran on Duracell batteries.

She added: “Olivia knew exactly how to wrap people around her little finger to get what she wanted, especially her brother Ryan and sister Chloe.

“She would often give them a cheeky smile and they would give in instantly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DacuG_0hwQtXny00

Ending the eulogy, Mrs Korbel said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone.

“She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

A eulogy from her father John Francis Pratt was read by parish priest Father Roy Cooper.

He described “our very own little diva” and said Olivia was kind, caring and helpful.

Olivia’s sister Chloe also gave a reading during the hour-long service.

Her coffin was brought to the church in a white horse-drawn carriage, with floral tributes in the shape of a unicorn and a teddy placed alongside it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLRRO_0hwQtXny00

In a homily, Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon said Olivia was a “gift to her family and all who knew her”.

He said: “In St Paul’s words, let us comfort one another with words of faith – faith in each other, faith in God and faith in the belief that Olivia’s untimely death will lead to a community here in Liverpool without violence, that it will become a place of peace and justice.”

Amazing Grace was sung as the coffin left the church, with those outside applauding as the cortege left for a private burial.

Pink hearts were placed on the fences of St Margaret Mary’s Junior School, next to the church, where Olivia was a pupil.

Police are continuing to hunt the gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into Olivia’s family home at about 10pm.

Olivia died from a gunshot wound to her chest.

The founder of charity Crimestoppers , Lord Ashcroft, has offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for her death.

Comments / 18

*Bambi Abell*
5d ago

this is literally heartbreaking. The worst part about all of it is the FACT that things like this will never end. The audacity of these people firing guns off and not giving a damn.... And the company's giving guns out like a piece of candy on Halloween in just a disgrace.

Reply(1)
25
Positively Blessed
4d ago

people think I'm crazy when I say this, but life is getting scarier by the day. You can't trust no one because you don't know what their mind set is.

Reply(1)
21
M M
5d ago

The horror of all gun violence never ends, ppl won't admit that obtaining guns, to commit crimes is a most detestable act against HUMANS! To shoot, kill our most precious, kind little innocent angels on earth and kill, injury anybody, anyone is pure SOULLESS EVIL. All this is the darkness that comes from a godless nation, world, it's enveloping each POD, passing as a human, GOD BLESS ALL of us that truly have souls, hearts,because we mourn the loss of such Innocence again.

Reply(2)
11
