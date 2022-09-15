ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Warne biopic ‘beyond disrespectful’, daughter says

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5lHl_0hwQtWvF00

Shane Warne ’s daughters have criticised Australia’s Nine Network for promoting a two-part telemovie about the late cricketer ’s life “only six months after his passing”.

Warne, considered one of the greatest cricket players of all time, died from a heart attack in Koh Samui , Thailand in March this year. He was 52.

Warne’s older daughter Brooke, 24, has now called out Channel 9 for “dramatising his life and our families [sic] life six months after he passed away” on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (14 September).

“You’re beyond disrespectful,” Brooke’s post reportedly read.

“Spin king” Warne worked as a commentator at the Nine Network for more than two decades. As per the BBC’s report, the media company began working on a two-part biopic – titled Warnie – weeks after the cricketer died.

His younger daughter Summer, 20, also criticised Channel 9 for “trying to make money off” Warne’s death “only six months after his passing”.

She shared Australian newspaper Herald Sun ’s Instagram post about the forthcoming series to her Stories, early Thursday morning (15 September).

Alongside it, she wrote: “I would really like to know what goes through people’s heads to think this is okay?”

“Channel 9, your [sic] a disgrace,” she continued, adding, “Have some respect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbMwY_0hwQtWvF00

Their posts come after the network confirmed the miniseries, scheduled to air over two nights next year, at a programming launch at Sydney’s Luna Park on Wednesday.

Following the criticism from Warne’s family, a spokesperson for Nine told Guardian Australia : “Our mini-series we know will be a celebration of the life of an extraordinary Australian – a man who lived life large and loved passionately.

“We have enormous respect for Shane and all his achievements, and our hope is all Australians including Warnie’s family will feel the program honours his legacy and life.”

Warne’s manager James Erskine has also critcised the production.

In a statement to the Herald Sun in June , he said: “[Warne’s] only been dead for a couple of months and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Warne’s daughters honoured their father with heartfelt posts on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Posting two pictures of Warne and her, Summer wrote: ‘Happy birthday Dad, 53 Today” with a heart emoji.

“Thank you for the 20 years of memories we shared together I will cherish them always,” she continued, adding, “wish I had more time with you on this earth and I could give you a big hug. I would do anything to see your big smile one last time.

“Forever and always missing you dad, I love you.”

“Today will always be your day,” Brooke captioned her own post, on Tuesday (13 September).

The Independent

What the body language of the royals at the funeral can tell us

The eyes of the world are watching, as the Queen is honoured with a historic state funeral.The ceremony began with a procession of senior royals behind the coffin as it was carried to Westminster Abbey – where 2,000 people were in attendance to pay their respects, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.Viewing figures of the funeral are likely to be record-breaking, and it was also broadcast live to around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK.With so many people watching proceedings, the body language of the royal family and statespeople in attendance has come under intense scrutiny. “Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’

The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle wipes away tears during Queen’s funeral

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wiping away her tears during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Meghan Markle accompanied her husband the Duke of Sussex to a funeral service for the late monarch at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September). Following the service, the Queen’s coffin was marched through...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What does the accession of King Charles III mean for the royal residences?

Now that King Charles III has succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the British throne, he gains control of the royal family’s portfolio of historic palaces, castles and stately homes across the country.Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Clarence House, Kensington Palace, St James’s Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Hillsborough Castle are all owned and administered by the Crown Estate on behalf of the British monarchy, while others, such as Balmoral in Aberdeenshire and Sandringham in Norfolk, are the personal property of the family.As Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, lived at Clarence House...
U.K.
The Independent

Who are the younger generation of British royals? From Viscount Severn to Samuel Chatto

The British royal family is a large one, with King Charles III taking his spot at the very top of the family tree following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The immediate members of the late Queen’s family are well-known to most Britons, including her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.However, there are a number of lesser-known royals who are the descendants of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, as well as from her uncles and cousins.While most of the British public know the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and The Earl of Wessex, as...
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles III’s goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles III’s goddaughter, India Hicks, has reflected on attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and how it was a “privilege” to be there.The 55-year-old writer is the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin Louis Mountbatten, and was a bridesmaid at Charles’ wedding to Princess Diana. She posted a photo of her and her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, on Instagram on Monday to share how meaningful it was to be a part of the Queen’s services, along with few details about the experience.“What a privilege. To have seen the sun set over Westminster Abbey last night and to return today,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

