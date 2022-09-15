ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Khaby Lame earns humongous amount per post as most followed star on TikTok

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Khaby Lame is TikTok's most-followed star as the ultimate life hack fact-checker, and earns a humongous amount per post as a result of his success, according to financial outlet Fortune .

With 149.5m followers, everyone loves Lame's deadpan facial expressions, shrugs and hand gestures as the 22-year-old hilariously shows what we're all thinking.

Lame was born in Senegal and immigrated to Italy in 2001 with his parents and three siblings.

His viral career began when he started making TikToks after he lost his job as a factory worker during the pandemic where his entertaining videos began racking up numbers.

Lame's earnings have similarly been racking up, as his manager Alessandro Riggio revealed to Fortune that his client is well on his way to making $10 million (£8.67m) this year.

The publication noted how Lame's comedic videos are "accessible" for everyone as the TikToker doesn't talk in his videos and his concepts are universally understandable, therefore he has an ideal reach for big brands which have paid big money for deals with Lame.

"Hugo Boss, a publicly traded fashion brand with a $3.7 billion market cap, recently paid Lame $450,000 to walk in their Milan Fashion Week show with a singular TikTok video to accompany the strut," Fortune said.

"A major Hollywood studio also recently paid Lame $750,000 for one TikTok, according to a contract viewed by Fortune."

@khaby.lame

Ficou muito simples 🤲🏿😁 (It was easy!) 🤲🏿😁 #learnfromkhaby #learnontiktok @TikTok @tiktok creators (jenthemagician)

Despite the big paychecks, Lame's manager is not motivated by money. “He was poor, and he doesn’t know how much he has in the bank. He doesn’t care about—."

Lame himself then cuts in to add: "I like making people laugh. I love my family. I love my company."

So what's next for Lame?

Well, the TikTok star "hopes to make it to the big screen" and previously made this ambition known in an interview with TMZ earlier this year where he shared his wish to star alongside his idol Will Smith in a film.

"He started to dream about being an actor and to do what [Smith] does after watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , " his manager said as he translated Lame's answer from Italian to the publication .

"So he’s always been his idol and he wants to be like him.”

