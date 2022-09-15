ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addresses media ahead of Wisconsin game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 77-21 win over Toledo. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week after completing 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
Stroud earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after win against Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week following the Buckeyes' 77-21 victory over Toledo Saturday night. Stroud completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Rockets. Stroud led an offense that...
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
