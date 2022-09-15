COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's no better way to say hello to fall than with pumpkins. For one Reynoldsburg man, that's his specialty. World-renowned pumpkin carver Deane Arnold has tips that can take your Halloween to the next level. Arnold holds the 2018 Guinness World Record for Gigant-o'Lantern. His...

REYNOLDSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO