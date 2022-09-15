Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
Football: ‘Definitely one of the best’: Stroud’s physical, mental talents increase Heisman, NFL Draft stockThe LanternColumbus, OH
Concert Review: Jaden ends ‘summertime in Columbus’ at Back to School ConcertThe LanternColumbus, OH
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
50 Dates and 50 States: TikToker goes on nationwide journey to find his match
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new world of dating these days. TikTok bachelor Matthew Wurnig is on the hunt for his perfect match with his show 50 Dates & 50 States. The series, a fresh spin on reality dating shows, premieres on YouTube and chronicles the dating life of the 23-year-old.
Reynoldsburg man carves out names for himself as The Pumpkin Guy, hosts master classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's no better way to say hello to fall than with pumpkins. For one Reynoldsburg man, that's his specialty. World-renowned pumpkin carver Deane Arnold has tips that can take your Halloween to the next level. Arnold holds the 2018 Guinness World Record for Gigant-o'Lantern. His...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addresses media ahead of Wisconsin game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 77-21 win over Toledo. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week after completing 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
Ohio State's athletic director calls playing in-state schools a responsibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes taking on teams outside their conference and inside Ohio has been a long-standing tradition. As Ohio State takes on Toledo, this will be the 30th game against an Ohio team since 1992. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said playing an in-state school...
Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena in December, tickets $29 for this week only
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost holiday season, which means the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. This winter, they are touring their show, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at the Nationwide Arena on December 23rd at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Band members Kayla Reeves and Al Pitrelli preview their...
ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
Central Ohio gathers for return of UNCF Walk for Education at McFerson Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Every step makes an impact on someone's future. This year's United Negro College Fund Walk for Education returned at McFerson Commons, and thousands of community members took part. "We're so happy to be able to be here," Steve Miller, the area development director for UNCF,...
Ohio business owner reflects on Great Britain's ambiance on the day of the Queen's burial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the somber day of Queen Elizabeth II's burial, Good Day Columbus chats with Wanderlust Shops' Gita Chari Mattes live from London with a check in on how things are on ground. Wanderlust Shops is a lifestyle store with unique gift finds from around the...
'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
Stroud earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after win against Toledo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week following the Buckeyes' 77-21 victory over Toledo Saturday night. Stroud completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Rockets. Stroud led an offense that...
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
CCS superintendent cites progress in mixed state report card, predicts public support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After mixed marks from the state of Ohio, the superintendent of the Columbus City Schools predicts the district will have the support of the community as it works to improve scores — and looks forward to putting a levy on the ballot. On a...
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
