Read full article on original website
Related
New York City Man Charged With Armed Carjacking in Middlesex County, NJ
A man from New York City has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking in South Brunswick, Middlesex County, last summer. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 21-year-old Jashawn Robinson of Queens is facing one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
’Suspicious’ Package Brings Police, Bomb Squad To Parking Lot Of Warren County Walmart
A “suspicious” package brought police and bomb squads to the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart to investigate on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. The Pohatcong Township Police Department responded to the Phillipsburg store and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad after observing what appeared to be a briefcase in the parking lot.
18 Nabbed In Massive Hunterdon County Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Suboxone Bust: Prosecutor
Eighteen people were arrested and charged as part of a several-month investigation into the distribution of meth, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone in Hunterdon County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The investigation was launched by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Clinton Township Police Department Investigative Division...
Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting
A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawsuit: Sussex, NJ, Funeral Home Put Wrong Body in Casket
A Sussex County family is suing a local funeral home for placing the wrong body in a casket for viewing. The family had gathered at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin Township to pay final respects to 85-year-old Josephine Struble, who passed away just after Christmas in 2021.
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
WFMZ-TV Online
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Locals Throw Shade on Winslow Twp., NJ, Police Department Over New Car
This is why we can't have nice things. Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars - an all electric Ford Mustang. People on Facebook did not respond well. Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DUI following wrong-way crash on I-80 in Warren County; 1 injured
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Sussex County man was charged with driving while under the influence after allegedly traveling the wrong way and causing a head-on crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County on Sunday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. At around...
One dead, another seriously injured in N.J. shooting, officials say
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Paterson Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Paterson police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:47 a.m. near Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, officials said. Officers located two gunshot victims, a...
Man is caught on camera stealing the camera in NJ
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street. The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue. According to Hamilton Township Police,. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by...
Two Killed in Plane Crash in Upper Deerfield Twp., NJ
Two people aboard a single-engine plane died Monday afternoon when it crashed in a field in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County. In a statement, the FAA says a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a residential yard at around 2:15 PM. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NEW: Prosecutor Requests 78 Month Prison Sentence For Hale-Cusanelli, The New Jersey Man Convicted In January 6 Riot Case
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the New Jersey man with alleged Nazi sympathies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to 78 months in prison. Hale-Cusanelli, an Army contractor with security clearance who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, was found guilty in May...
NJ motorist charged for killing pedestrian while driving wrong direction
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday announced charges against a 35-year-old woman for killing a pedestrian while driving the wrong direction.
NJ Might Let You Look Up Arrest Warrants on Public Database
TRENTON – New Jersey might create a statewide database of arrest warrants available to the public, though the idea concerns criminal-justice and immigration reform groups nervous it would be abused. The idea behind the bill, A634, is to reduce the likelihood that someone wouldn’t even realize they’re subject to...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0