Hope, NJ

’Suspicious’ Package Brings Police, Bomb Squad To Parking Lot Of Warren County Walmart

A “suspicious” package brought police and bomb squads to the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart to investigate on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. The Pohatcong Township Police Department responded to the Phillipsburg store and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad after observing what appeared to be a briefcase in the parking lot.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
18 Nabbed In Massive Hunterdon County Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Suboxone Bust: Prosecutor

Eighteen people were arrested and charged as part of a several-month investigation into the distribution of meth, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone in Hunterdon County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The investigation was launched by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Clinton Township Police Department Investigative Division...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting

A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
NEWARK, NJ
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Might Let You Look Up Arrest Warrants on Public Database

TRENTON – New Jersey might create a statewide database of arrest warrants available to the public, though the idea concerns criminal-justice and immigration reform groups nervous it would be abused. The idea behind the bill, A634, is to reduce the likelihood that someone wouldn’t even realize they’re subject to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
