A “suspicious” package brought police and bomb squads to the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart to investigate on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. The Pohatcong Township Police Department responded to the Phillipsburg store and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad after observing what appeared to be a briefcase in the parking lot.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO