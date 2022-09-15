ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown Woman Swims Across English Channel

Watertown’s Natalie Lang recently completed a swim from the United Kingdom to France. Lang made the 21 mile crossing in August in just over 12 hours, according to the story on WCVB Channel 5. She completed the swim on her first attempt. She trained for the long-distance swim at...
Apple Pie Contest Returns to Faire on the Square After Hiatus

The following information was provided by the Faire on the Square organizers:. The Faire on the Square was founded by local Watertown resident Mike Donham back in 1999. A committee of about 12 volunteers was formed, one member of who was Joyce Munger. It was her idea to include an apple pie contest, she handled all aspects of the contest, including being the MC.
