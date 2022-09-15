Read full article on original website
Binghamton Mayor Kraham’s First Budget Holds Line on Taxes
The first budget proposed by Binghamton’s new Mayor is two million dollars leaner than the last, $99.1-million budget proposed by his predecessor, Mayor Richard David, and carries a bare-minimum reduction in property taxes of .01%. Republican Jared Kraham’s $97-million ledger presented on September 15, calls for adding three new...
These Are the Highest Rated Nursing Homes in Broome County [GALLERY]
It seems like everything has a label on it these days, so when I saw a new label called “the sandwich generation,” I rolled my eyes a bit but the more I learned about the label, the more we realized how accurate it was. The sandwich generation refers...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Solar Farm to Be Built at Greater Binghamton Airport
A New Jersey company is planning to construct a solar array at the Greater Binghamton Airport in the town of Maine. Above Grid is seeking permission to build the electricity generation facility off Commercial Drive on about 30 acres at the south end of the airport property. Mark Heefner, Broome...
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "Win Cash", "Assault The Vault" (the "Sweepstakes") Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): WAAL-FM (the "Station(s)") Station Address: 59 Court Street. Station City, State, Zip Code: Binghamton, New York, 13901. Station Telephone:607-772-8400. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries...
I-81 Bridge Project in Pa. Resumes Environmental Study Post-Toll Idea
After being side-lined by legal action filed over a plan to place tolls on some Pennsylvania highway bridges, including one on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is resuming its environmental reviews for bridge replacement projects. Commonwealth Court judges on June 30 decided municipalities challenging the...
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
Massive End of Summer Yard Sale To Benefit Chenango County Habitat for Humanity
It sure is hard to wrap our heads around that the summer season has just about come to an end and with it, it will take the roadside yard sales that we just can't help but pull over to check out. As yard sale season winds down, one yard sale...
Interested In Aviation? The Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Is Hosting Information Night
You've heard about the Civil Air Patrol. Maybe you've seen them at various events throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I had the privilege of joining a group from the Civil Air Patrol for a ride along on a refueling flight out of the now-closed Griffiss Air Force Base in Utica, New York many years ago.
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
Dog Park, Wiffle Ball, And Ice Rink On The Way To Broome County Parks In 2023
Earlier this week, Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar shared his 2023 County Budget Address and their initiatives. It was the first in-person address in the last three years and it included many never-before seen features with their Parks system. Garnar announced plans for the biggest parks improvement project in Broome...
Binghamton Man Charged with Attempted Murder in City Shooting
A Binghamton man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident at a home on Prospect Street, just two blocks from Woodrow Wilson elementary school. According to city police, 48-year-old Franklin Smalls of Binghamton is charged with felony attempted Murder and criminal Possession of a weapon...
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Count 6-Years After Liberty St. Shooting
A Binghamton man, convicted in a shooting 6 years ago, admits he had a loaded and unlicensed handgun two months ago. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Vernon Riddick has pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Authorities say, after...
Get To Know 25 Notable Political Figures Connected to Binghamton
Binghamton is steeped in some seriously rich history and is known for producing talented actors and actresses, athletes, and musicians but Binghamton is also tied to many leaders who have shaped the world around us in big ways. One gentleman who grew up in Binghamton would not only end up...
Strange Cornell University Tradition Will Make You Scratch Your Head
A dragon, a phoenix, and an epic battle. What do those three things have in common? They are all part of a pretty bizarre (yet sort of fun-sounding) day at Cornell University in Ithaca. Every year in the month of March, students at the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art,...
Endicott Man Charged in Two States
An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
Betty White Gets Special Exhibit At Comedy Museum Three Hours From Binghamton, New York
Just over a three-hour drive from the Binghamton area on Route 17/Interstate 86, you can experience "the comedic arts in the form of commentary and contextualization of its bodies of work, telling the vital story of comedy in America across all eras and genres of the art form." Yes, a...
Missing Susquehanna, Pennsylvania Man Sought
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Susquehanna County man. A news release issued by the State Police at 6:24 a.m. September 15 requests assistance in locating a missing person. According to the release, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, commonly referred to as just "Susquehanna,...
