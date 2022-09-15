Read full article on original website
WATE
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
bbbtv12.com
FBI raids Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge
The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, earlier today. We were the first on-scene where there were FBI vehicles along with an ORPD officer parked out front. There were investigators that were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building. Patriot Homecare is...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened...
‘He was a good man’: House fire leaves grandfather, grandson dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A community is in shock after an early morning fire left two people dead, including a three-year-old boy. It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning along Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville. “The little boy used to come over here and play with my granddaughter,” said neighbor Gloria Thompson. “Actually, they played […]
newstalk987.com
Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery
Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
6 arrested in Knoxville drug bust involving SWAT, 8 pounds of marijuana
A drug bust of two apartments involving SWAT and the narcotics unit resulted in police arrested 6 people on various drug charges and located over 8 pounds of marijuana and nearly $18,000 according to court records.
wvlt.tv
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
WALB 10
Tennessee woman charged with killing mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
Pilot in fatal Sevier County chopper crash faces charges he duped victim, defrauded others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Utah man who flew a leased helicopter that crashed last year in Sevier County, killing his passenger, faces charges he duped the woman and others in various illegal would-be business deals. Matthew Jones, 36, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake City federal...
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
q95fm.net
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
KPD: 38-year-old man dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said one person died after a shooting in East Knoxville early Sunday morning. Sometime before 5 a.m., a car drove past a home on the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue and fired multiple shots—striking 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield, according to KPD. Whitefield...
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a House Fire which Leaves Two People, One a Child, Seriously Injured
The Knoxville fire department is investigating an early morning fire that leaves two seriously injured, one a child. Crews called to the fire at 2224 Mississippi Avenue and found heavy smoke from the front of the residence with reports of two people still inside the home. KFD crews quickly went...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN ASKS TO GIVE BACK THREE PAIR OF STOLEN SHOES IN LIEU OF GETTING ARRESTED
09/14/2022 City units responded to the area of Fourth St. where a manager from French’s shoes and boots was chasing two females down the road way who stole shoes from the store. An officer made contact with one female hiding in the bushes with a bag which contained shoes and identified her as Melissa Kilby.
newstalk987.com
A Man is Charged on Multiple Charges Including Vehicular Homicide for Suspected Road Rage Incident on Alcoa Highway
A man is charged in a road rage incident on Alcoa Highway that leaves one person dead. The Alcoa Police Department responding to the crash at the Hunt Road exit Saturday afternoon. A Jeep Gladiator and a Nissan Altima were both traveling north and involved in a road rage incident...
wvlt.tv
Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a...
wnky.com
KSP makes arrest in Whitley Co. murder investigation
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police took a man into custody early this morning in connection with a murder case. KSP arrested Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, who has been charged with murder. On Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., KSP was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal...
Woman arrested after report of armed burglary in Knoxville
A woman is facing multiple charges after a break in occurred on Natchez Avenue according to the Knoxville Police Department.
