Oak Ridge, TN

Related
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

FBI raids Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge

The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, earlier today. We were the first on-scene where there were FBI vehicles along with an ORPD officer parked out front. There were investigators that were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building. Patriot Homecare is...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting

Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘He was a good man’: House fire leaves grandfather, grandson dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A community is in shock after an early morning fire left two people dead, including a three-year-old boy. It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning along Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville. “The little boy used to come over here and play with my granddaughter,” said neighbor Gloria Thompson. “Actually, they played […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery

Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WALB 10

Tennessee woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WBIR

KPD: 38-year-old man dead after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said one person died after a shooting in East Knoxville early Sunday morning. Sometime before 5 a.m., a car drove past a home on the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue and fired multiple shots—striking 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield, according to KPD. Whitefield...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City

Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wnky.com

KSP makes arrest in Whitley Co. murder investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police took a man into custody early this morning in connection with a murder case. KSP arrested Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, who has been charged with murder. On Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., KSP was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

