Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Another 'Saturday Night Live' Veteran Leaves The Show — And That Makes 8
"The experience of a lifetime," the comedian said after "SNL" announced the star's departure.
Giada De Laurentiis' Orange Dessert Is Too Much For Instagram To Handle
It's no secret Giada De Laurentiis enjoys la dolce vita, which translates to "the sweet life" (via the Food Network website). In an interview with Randall Kaplan of the podcast "In Search of Excellence," the Italian-American chef said, "Originally, I went to [culinary school in] Paris because I wanted to be a pastry chef. I love desserts, I love sugar." Apparently, she loved the sweet stuff enough that De Laurentiis baked chocolate chip cookies for her own wedding guests (via First We Feast).
Why Twitter Is Coming After Michael Symon's Scrambled Egg Recipe
There are some things that chefs are just weird about. Sometimes, it's a preference for a specific type of tool, like how Curtis Stone swears by his mortar and pestle. Other times, it could be the fact that they picked up a habit from cooking in a restaurant that they do at home, too, like drinking water from a plastic quart container (via Reddit). But other times, chefs get extremely competitive, passionate, petty, and serious about specific recipes, and often, the more simple the recipe, the more impassioned they are.
The Lord Of The Rings-Inspired Miruvor Cocktail Recipe
After Peter Jackson's mega-successful "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy and his "The Hobbit" follow-up, Amazon's new "The Rings of Power" series takes us right back to Middle-earth, this time in the Second Age. You know what this means? There's now room for a few more millennia of fantasy tales. Now that's what we're Tolkien about — let's cheers to that with a proper drink!
Dara Yu Just Confirmed MasterChef's Biggest Judging Secret - Exclusive
Dara Yu made waves when she won "MasterChef" Season 12, aka "MasterChef: Back to Win." Not only did Yu claim the victory — and the $250,000 grand prize — but she also claimed some additional titles. Yu is now also the youngest winner of the cooking competition show, and the only contestant to both compete on the show's children-centric version ("MasterChef: Junior") and return for the adult version of the show and claim the win.
