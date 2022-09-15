Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Three men arrested on outstanding warrants after Fargo fight
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men are under arrest on outstanding warrants after a fight in Fargo. Officials say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Cuellar early Monday morning in the 42-hundred block of 45th Street South when officers approached. Flores ran from the scene and was arrested for refusal to halt and an outstanding warrant.
wdayradionow.com
Update coming on Mapleton officer involved shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- More details are expected to be released later Monday morning on a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month. Four Fargo police officers fatally shot 35-year old Andrew Martinez on August 1st as Martinez exited a house with a gun.Martinez’s death ended an hours-long standoff.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking your help in locating Tyana Valeika. Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5’1’’ tall and is described as mixed-race with...
wdayradionow.com
Assistant State's Attorney Youngren says he has to "compartmentalize" murder cases involving extreme violence
(Fargo, ND) -- Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Youngren says the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Jupiter Paulson struck a nerve with local residents. "I've been interested and a little bit surprised at how much this case resonated with the society in Fargo, with our culture. I've had lots of people come up to me afterwards and before and say hey, and talk about the case. This meant something to people and was close to folks, if it was the age of the young girl, if it was the way it happened, the daylight hours, I don't know," said Youngren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Leaders discussing Downtown safety concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo city leaders are discussing downtown safety concerns. Residents report encountering groups of homeless people in the downtown area. Community activists say more needs to be done to help people going through a crisis and that aid should be set aside in the city budget. Fargo police say more officers are needed downtown.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo non profit marks milestone for furniture giveaways
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo organization is marking a milestone for its furniture giveaways. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to mark its service to one thousand homes in just over two years. The group provides gently used furniture to those in...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU participates in "Banned Books Week", citing "worrying trends" across country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is participating in a tradition meant to raise awareness about challenges, bans, and removals facing books across the country. The university is introducing the "Banned Book Challenge", which encourages students and residents to pay attention to efforts to censor books across the United States. An official from NDSU says the university is not seeing challenges and bans in North Dakota, but cites "worrisome trends" when it comes to specific laws being passed in states across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Exclusive: Moorhead Mayor talks pedestrian bridge, mayoral campaign, community center project latest
(Moorhead, MN) -- A community center library project, half-cent sales tax and re-election campaign all on the mind of Moorhead's current Mayor as election season heats up. Shelly Carlson, who replaced former Mayor Jonathan Judd last year, says the big downtown project is a crucial part of the push to update and upgrade the infrastructure of Moorhead moving forward.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead School Board Candidate Kent Wolford looking to represent teachers, share passion for education, and find ways to create life-long educators
(Moorhead, MN) -- A teaching veteran is throwing his hat into the ring and looking to earn your vote to become a Moorhead School Board member. Kent Wolford was a teacher within the Moorhead Public Schools for nearly 39 years as a social studies and government teacher. He spoke on multiple topics like Critical Race Theory, teacher retention, and contract negotiations for educators. One big topic Wolford tackled is tackling teacher shortages and cultivating school that creates future educators.
wdayradionow.com
VCSU addressing teacher shortage using grant
(Valley City, ND) -- Valley City State University is using a $600,000 grant to address the critical teacher shortage in North Dakota. The university received the grant from the state Department of Public Instruction. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. The program offers scholarships to...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU’s James Kaczor Has Been Named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
On Monday, Sept. 19, Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the final roster for the 31st Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. It recognizes 22 college football student-athletes and an honorary head coach for their tremendous contributions to the community. North Dakota State University linebacker James Kaczor was...
Comments / 0