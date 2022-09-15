Read full article on original website
'Lured under false pretenses' | Bexar County sheriff investigating after migrants flown from San Antonio to Florida, Martha's Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office is opening an investigation after he says migrants were "lured" away from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and flown to Florida and Massachusetts "under false pretenses." He said the sheriff's office believes that a Venezuelan migrant...
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller
DALLAS — Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has some unfinished business, so he’s seeking a third term. But when asked what he hopes to accomplish, the Republican specifically mentioned China and that country’s effort to buy farmland in Texas and other parts of the country.
Gov. Greg Abbott increases lead over Beto O'Rourke, new poll says
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott has increased his lead to nine points over Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in a new poll released Monday. Abbott led O'Rourke 47%-38% in the latest polling from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News. The poll surveyed 1,268 registered voters...
