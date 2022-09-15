ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

The Hill

Trump says Melania felt ‘violated’ by FBI raid

Former president Trump on Tuesday said former first lady Melania Trump felt “very violated” after the FBI executed a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home last month.   “She felt very violated. I mean, this is a terrible thing. They go into her closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else. And…
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman on Dec. 1, 1997, when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. School shootings were not yet a depressing part of the national consciousness, and Carneal was given the maximum sentence possible...
