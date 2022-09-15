Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
'They wouldn't have sat me back there': Trump mocks Biden on seat at queen's funeral
Former President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden by posting a photo showing world leaders sitting in the abbey, with Biden towards the back.
Trump says Melania felt ‘violated’ by FBI raid
Former president Trump on Tuesday said former first lady Melania Trump felt “very violated” after the FBI executed a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home last month. “She felt very violated. I mean, this is a terrible thing. They go into her closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else. And…
NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector employers on Nov. 1, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday in another sign of the city’s gradual return to pre-pandemic norms. The city began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021, just as the Omicron wave began claiming hundreds of lives in the city. It remains the largest place in the U.S. to have made vaccines mandatory as a workplace safety measure. Some workers who refused the shots were fired. The mandate also grabbed attention for its potential impact on professional sports, though just before the Yankees and Mets began their seasons, Adams gave a special exemption to athletes and entertainers. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had famously been barred from playing in home games because of the city’s vaccine rules. Adams, a Democrat, announced the relaxation of the rules at a City Hall news conference where he got his own updated COVID-19 booster shot. Employers will be free to continue requiring workers to get vaccinated as a condition of employment.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0