The young dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is now doing well. It first arrived at SeaWorld in critical condition, making the first 24 hours vital for its survival. However, without a pod or a mother, it would be dangerous to return it to the wild. So, it will live out its days at the Orlando park, where a dolphin nursery is located.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO