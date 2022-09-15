ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough school district launches new app to help parents track kids' buses

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School district launched a new cell phone app Monday that will help parents track their kids' buses. Parents can sign up for the app, called "Here Comes the Bus," by using their child's student identification number. The app will then send alerts when the bus is leaving school and when it's within a designated radius of the parent's home.
Manatee County park in disrepair

Weekends mean baseball at Braden River Park, but parents say the facilities have have been declining for a while. Now, Manatee County says issues with loose bases, electrical systems, and more are underway.
Annual HCSO race raises $20,000 for at-risk youth

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - An annual run hosted by the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Department raised thousands of dollars for at-risk youth. Sheriff Chad Chronister’s 'Ultimate Run' kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School. More than 600 people left the start line before dusk for a 15k, 10k, 5k or family walk.
Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park

BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
New reality show 'Meet My Abuela' aimed at showcasing Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A new reality show filmed in Tampa is unscripted and designed to make viewers want to visit the area. "Meet My Abuela" is a drama-filled dating show, set to the backdrop of Hillsborough County. The show features local couples seeking the approval of their Hispanic grandmothers. The...
UT student killed

A University of Tampa student was shot and killed outside his off-campus home early Saturday morning. He's identified as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, a sophomore from New York.
Baby dolphin rescued from Clearwater Beach to call SeaWorld home

The young dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is now doing well. It first arrived at SeaWorld in critical condition, making the first 24 hours vital for its survival. However, without a pod or a mother, it would be dangerous to return it to the wild. So, it will live out its days at the Orlando park, where a dolphin nursery is located.
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
Police searching for missing, endangered Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man with special needs who hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. on Friday. Police are asking for help locating Jonathan Everett. He is 5’11", weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, a short beard and brown eyes.
Moe's celebrating National Queso Day with a free side of queso

TAMPA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like dipping a tortilla chip into warm queso and taking that first bite. It tastes even better when it's free. On National Queso Day, Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating by offering up a free side of queso. This will take place on Sept. 20, 2022. Cheese lovers can head to one of its locations nationwide to take advantage of the deal.
