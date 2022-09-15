Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Man arrested after trying to attack Fargo Police Officer with Shovel
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is under arrest after he tried to attack a Fargo police officer with a shovel. Officers responded to a call Saturday evening about windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 34-hundred block of Interstate Boulevard. Police then tased 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking your help in locating Tyana Valeika. Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5’1’’ tall and is described as mixed-race with...
wdayradionow.com
Attorney General Wrigley: Officer-involved shooting of Andrew Martinez was justified
(Fargo, ND) -- The four officers involved in the deadly shooting of suspect Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on August 1st acted in a manner that was reasonable, justified and lawful. That's according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Wrigley announced the conclusion of his investigation at a press conference Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The officers involved were identified as Sergeant Travis Moser, Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper, and Investigator Jordan Korte. Wrigley says the officers opened fire when Martinez pointed an AR-15 rifle at them and others in the area after an hours-long standoff at Martinez's home.
wdayradionow.com
Update coming on Mapleton officer involved shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- More details are expected to be released later Monday morning on a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month. Four Fargo police officers fatally shot 35-year old Andrew Martinez on August 1st as Martinez exited a house with a gun.Martinez’s death ended an hours-long standoff.
kfgo.com
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
wdayradionow.com
Assistant State's Attorney Youngren says he has to "compartmentalize" murder cases involving extreme violence
(Fargo, ND) -- Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Youngren says the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Jupiter Paulson struck a nerve with local residents. "I've been interested and a little bit surprised at how much this case resonated with the society in Fargo, with our culture. I've had lots of people come up to me afterwards and before and say hey, and talk about the case. This meant something to people and was close to folks, if it was the age of the young girl, if it was the way it happened, the daylight hours, I don't know," said Youngren.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU participates in "Banned Books Week", citing "worrying trends" across country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is participating in a tradition meant to raise awareness about challenges, bans, and removals facing books across the country. The university is introducing the "Banned Book Challenge", which encourages students and residents to pay attention to efforts to censor books across the United States. An official from NDSU says the university is not seeing challenges and bans in North Dakota, but cites "worrisome trends" when it comes to specific laws being passed in states across the country.
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
wdayradionow.com
Man arrested after reported gunshots in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- One man has been arrested after reports of shots fired in Moorhead Tuesday night. The Moorhead Police Department says it was called to the 3000 block of 18th street south around 10 p.m. for reports of a possible gun shot. When officers arrived, they noticed two people fighting with a gun nearby. Both were detained and the gun was safely recovered. No injuries were reported as a result of the scuffle.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
kvrr.com
11 Years After He Was Caught, Accused Drug Cartel Hitman Appears in Fargo Court
FARGO, N.D. — An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel appears in court in Fargo, 11 years after he was caught in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha faces three charges including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for...
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
wdayradionow.com
VCSU addressing teacher shortage using grant
(Valley City, ND) -- Valley City State University is using a $600,000 grant to address the critical teacher shortage in North Dakota. The university received the grant from the state Department of Public Instruction. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. The program offers scholarships to...
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
wdayradionow.com
Kevin Feeney Gives an Update on Moorhead Spuds Football!
Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed how the team has progressed so far this season and how they bounced back with a victory over Bemidji. Coach Feeney also gave an update on Conner Erickson, a Brainerd senior who was hospitalized during the Moorhead vs Brainerd game on Friday, September 9.
wdayradionow.com
9-17-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show…. 9:22 - 9:30 – Weekly Pick 6 College Football Preview. Bison @ Arizona Dragons vs Augustana Cobbers bye week Gophers vs Colorado. Big games to look for this weekend.
