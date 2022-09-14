ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo

It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
The Spun

Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
Daily Mail

'I must inform you that you have started a losing streak': Jon Rahm shuts down rumors linking him to the rebel LIV Golf series as he jokes the claim has boosted his PIP standings

Jon Rahm swiftly shut down rumors linking him to the rebel LIV Series as he joked the claims could boost his Player Impact Program (PIP) standings. A Twitter account called 'LIV Golf Insider' claimed that a source had allegedly informed it that the Spaniard was the next high-profile name to defect to the Saudi-backed series from the PGA Tour.
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson is reportedly considering dropping out of the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson may be having a change of heart. Many people have asked the question as to whether Phil Mickelson was in the right in light of recent PGA Tour changes, including boosted purses and elevated events, when he was one of the original critics. Now, according to a Sports Illustrated report, Mickelson may be dropping his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
The Independent

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Family News

President Joe Biden plans to hold in-person meetings at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan — both of whom remain "wrongfully imprisoned" in Russia. These separate meetings will be the first in-person communication between Biden and the families. The sports world took to...
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Golf.com

Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal

LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
Golf Digest

Fred Couples pulled an all-time prank on Tiger Woods at the 2009 Presidents Cup

There are multiple acceptable answers when trying to figure out which version of Tiger Woods was the most dominant. Obviously, you start with his historic romps at the 1997 Masters and 2000 U.S. Open. Well, all of 2000 was something else. And then there was also the seven consecutive PGA Tour starts he won from 2006 to 2007. But don't forget about 2009 Presidents Cup Tiger Woods.
SFGate

DeChambeau: 'No buyer's remorse' about going from PGA to LIV

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau insisted he has no regrets about his decision to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. “I couldn’t be happier to be over here,” he said. “I have no buyer's remorse.”. The 2020 U.S. Open...
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update

Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
The Independent

Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return

Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
GOLF

