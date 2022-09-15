Trevor Frischmon returns to lead Blaine boys hockey

From winning a state championship with childhood friends, to traveling across the world to pursue his dreams, making it to the top of the hockey world in the NHL, now back home again.

Things have come full circle for Trevor Frischmon, a 2000 graduate who has been hired at his alma mater as the new head coach for the Blaine boys hockey team.

“I talked it over with my wife and it just felt like the right time to give it a go,” Frischmon said. “Going through the interview process was a little stressful, but once I got the call and talked with (Blaine activities director) Shannon Gerrety and he offered me the job, I was pretty excited. I’m really excited right now and excited to get going.”

Frischmon grew up in Ham Lake and developed during a time of dominance for the Bengals.

As a junior, Frischmon was part of a Bengal team that won the state consolation championship. As a senior captain a year later, he was part of one of the most dominant state championship games in history, scoring a pair of goals in a 6-0 Blaine win over Duluth East in the 2000 Class AA finals.

“I was really fortunate to play with a really good group of guys, some talented guys,” Frischmon said. “Just the fact that we were able to succeed and win the state championship was incredible. I continued and played hockey in college and professionally, and I still look back at my time in Blaine and winning the state title as probably my best hockey memory. Incredible time. It’s one big reason I wanted to take this job: just the passion I have for the program.”

After graduating high school, Frischmon played a pair of seasons of junior hockey to achieve a chance at his childhood dream: playing Division I hockey. Frischmon earned a spot at Colorado College, ultimately helping the Tigers to a berth in the 2005 Frozen Four as he was named Midwest Regional Most Valuable Player.

Unlike many who grow up with a dream of playing professionally, it wasn’t until he found success on college ice that Frischmon thought about that final step.

After parts of two seasons in the American Hockey League, Frischmon made his NHL debut in 2010 with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I just love to compete,” Frischmon said. “I’ve always loved the game of hockey. I kept getting opportunities, and I wasn’t ready to give it up. I was always trying to reach that ultimate goal of making it to the NHL. It was never really on my mind in high school, or even in college, but once I got into pro hockey, I had a little bit of success and realized that maybe it’s something I may have a chance at someday. It was something I felt that was really worthwhile to strive for. It wasn’t something that was a dream of mine when I was a kid. My dream was to play Division I college hockey. So to make it to the NHL was almost a shock to me, but just an unbelievable thing that I feel pretty great about. Making it to the NHL was incredible. I think I’ve never been so nervous in my life, the first time I played a game.”

Frischmon went on to play in Europe for three seasons before injuries brought an abrupt end to his playing career.

However, the idea of coaching someday had appealed to him while he was a player, and a connection he had with former Wisconsin-Stout head coach Terry Watkins led to a chance at the college level. It didn’t take long for it to feel like a natural fit.

“Coaching was something I always thought about when I was playing that I might want to get into when I was done,” Frischmon said. “When I realized I wasn’t going to be able to play anymore, it was something I wanted to give a try. I immediately fell in love with coaching. Being able to use some of the knowledge I had gained as a player, even if it’s something little that you’re telling a kid, or in practice trying to show him a way of doing something, then to see it translate into a game is something I felt was really rewarding.”

When the Blaine position opened, the timing felt right to return. The Bengals have maintained a high level of play following Frischmon’s graduation, reaching the state tournament eight times since, most recently reaching the semifinals in 2019.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Frischmon said. “I have a ton of respect for Chris Carroll. Coach Carroll did a tremendous job with the program, and I want to continue that. I want our program to be thought of not only for how we play on the ice, but how our guys act away from the rink and in the community. I want them to be leaders in school and active in the community, be quality character young guys.”

When the puck drops, Frischmon’s hope is for the Bengals to play an aggressive, fast-paced style that has served them well in the past and is entertaining to watch.

“I don’t really like to sit back and just play defense all game,” Frischmon said. “I like guys to be aggressive, defensemen to jump up in the play and be aggressive. I’ll expect a lot out of our guys and probably push them pretty hard, but I think that it’s a fun style of game to play, especially at the high school level. I’ll give them lots of freedom as far as being creative. I want them to use their abilities to be creative and at the same time be responsible defensively and back each other up. We’ll see what happens.”