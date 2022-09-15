ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Down Syndrome Awareness Festival, 5-K On Saturday

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is raising awareness with a festival and 5-K. The 2022 Down Syndrome Festival & 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. For more information, click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC

First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Shot 12 Times Following Argument In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police said a man was shot 12 times during an argument Monday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 39th Street and Dungee Boulevard. Authorities said the victim is alive and in the hospital. The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene. Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera

Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Thieves Steal Charity Donations From Warehouse In Moore

A local charity plagued by a string of burglaries, needs help. Workers at the Sharing Tree in Moore say the crimes could jeopardize the upcoming season of giving. In every one of the break ins, thieves targeted the warehouse area, each time getting more and more bold with what they took.
MOORE, OK
News On 6

OCPD Arrest Suspect In Connection With NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a suspect they said shot another man Monday morning near Northeast 36th Street and North Hiwassee Road. OCPD said this shooting started as an argument between the victim and who police have identified as 33-year-old James Watson. Watson was arrested on an assault with a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.

Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7. Police identified the man killed as William Hesson. Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar. Locke and Holbert were arrested...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

No. 6 OU Routs Huskers 49-14 In 1st Game After Frost Firing

Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 on Saturday in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to...
LINCOLN, NE
News On 6

Edmond Man Asked Police To Kill Him During Standoff

Edmond police officers used non-lethal force to take down a man holding his child and the child's mother hostage on Sunday. In a call to 911 Christopher Edwards told dispatchers he did not want to live. In his phone call to 911 Christopher Edwards made his desperation clear and threatened...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home

UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Police said they arrived at...
HARRAH, OK

