Down Syndrome Awareness Festival, 5-K On Saturday
The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is raising awareness with a festival and 5-K. The 2022 Down Syndrome Festival & 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. For more information, click here.
Can You Relate: Child Fevers
OKLAHOMA CITY - Sometimes it's hard to tell if your child is running a fever, or know what to do it they are. Can you relate?
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
OCPD Releases Body Camera Footage Of Trailer Smashing Officer’s Motorcycle
A Sept. 8 traffic spot could have cost an Oklahoma City police officer his life. The officer just gotten off his motorcycle when a rogue trailer slammed into it. "You can lose control very quickly on a trailer that's not placed properly," Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Foster said. The...
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
Man Shot 12 Times Following Argument In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police said a man was shot 12 times during an argument Monday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Northeast 39th Street and Dungee Boulevard. Authorities said the victim is alive and in the hospital. The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene. Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce...
Elderly Assault Victim Allegedly Waits 2 Hours For EMSA, Attack Caught On Camera
An elderly assault victim was allegedly left on the floor waiting for EMSA paramedics for two hours last month. Oklahoma City police are investigating the case and searching for the three suspects who were caught on security cameras. They were seen punching and kicking the man in the face. The...
Young Girl Living With Down Syndrome Serves As Honorary Captain At Football Game
There was a special moment at the Southern Nazarene University football game in Bethany. A little girl living with Down Syndrome and her sisters stole the spotlight during the coin toss. Olivia Batchelor is living with down syndrome, but her diagnosis doesn't define her. “It's all about inclusion, but with...
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
Thieves Steal Charity Donations From Warehouse In Moore
A local charity plagued by a string of burglaries, needs help. Workers at the Sharing Tree in Moore say the crimes could jeopardize the upcoming season of giving. In every one of the break ins, thieves targeted the warehouse area, each time getting more and more bold with what they took.
OCPD Arrest Suspect In Connection With NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a suspect they said shot another man Monday morning near Northeast 36th Street and North Hiwassee Road. OCPD said this shooting started as an argument between the victim and who police have identified as 33-year-old James Watson. Watson was arrested on an assault with a...
Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.
Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7. Police identified the man killed as William Hesson. Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar. Locke and Holbert were arrested...
Aunt Of Missing 3-Year-Old Speaks With The Village Police, Not Detained
A woman connected to a missing child last week spoke with police on Monday, according to The Village Police Department. Last Wednesday, police issued an alert for a 3-year-old boy who was believed to be with his aunt. It was not Amber Alert, as police did not believe it to be a criminal matter.
No. 6 OU Routs Huskers 49-14 In 1st Game After Frost Firing
Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 on Saturday in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to...
OSBI Investigating After Garfield County Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife
The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man on Saturday. According to the OSBI, a Garfield County deputy responded to a mental health call involving Weston Cassody at 7402 S. Highway 74 in Covington, Oklahoma. Authorities said the deputy went inside the...
Edmond Man Asked Police To Kill Him During Standoff
Edmond police officers used non-lethal force to take down a man holding his child and the child's mother hostage on Sunday. In a call to 911 Christopher Edwards told dispatchers he did not want to live. In his phone call to 911 Christopher Edwards made his desperation clear and threatened...
Police Arrest Driver Going 111 Miles Per Hour
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police pulled over and arrested a driver near I-44 and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. OCPD said drivers should obey traffic laws, or they will be pulled over and ticketed.
Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home
UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Police said they arrived at...
