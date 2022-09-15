ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shame on me. I almost fell for an email scam. | Column

 5 days ago

I was feeling a deep ugly sensation, and it took me a while to name it. It turned out to be shame.

It triggered memories from a Catholic boyhood, waiting on line to confess my sins.

Shame was not an emotion I remember feeling as an adult. Embarrassment, guilt, regret: yes, yes, yes. But not shame.

The source was an email scam, a grift that took me down a rabbit hole that almost had me revealing banking information to a stranger. It took a single online search by my daughter to reveal that this was a common trap that had ensnared countless innocents.

Tampa Bay Times

