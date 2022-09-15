Read full article on original website
Flagstaff offers incentives for businesses to stay in the city
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Flagstaff is looking at ways to help businesses grow in their communities. Like most cities, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their local shops, and they want to help them stay on their feet. Flagstaff also wants to make itself more appealing for businesses to move there.
City of Flagstaff giving financial boost to some businesses
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
Coconino County: Flood Watch
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of north central Arizona, including the. following areas, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab. Plateau and Marble and Glen Canyons. * WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Wednesday...
Hope Construction introduces Flagstaff’s first Tiny House Village
Flagstaff’s first Tiny House Village is scheduled to open later this fall. Developed by local eco-friendly contracting company Hope Construction, this project will be a fully functional village of small-scale houses, marketed to people looking for a compact lifestyle. Major strides in production, including the completion of the community’s...
Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023
Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
Texas couple identified as victims in Arizona plane crash last week
PHOENIX – The victims in a small plane in northern Arizona last week have been identified as a married couple from Texas, authorities said Monday. Chad and Brandi Wilson, both 42, were heading from their hometown of Wichita Falls to Las Vegas when their plane went down Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
Person shot, killed by US Marshals deputies
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A person was shot and killed by deputies with the U.S. Marshal's Office Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Flagstaff police say the shooting happened near Route 66 and Fourth Street in a residential area. State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation, according to Flagstaff...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
