rigzone.com

GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US

General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
Interesting Engineering

A startup will build the world's first artificial-gravity space stations

Vast, a California-based startup, has revealed that the company will develop artificial-gravity space stations to enhance human productivity in space. With a team of exceptional engineers, industry experts,k and an aerospace engineer and former vice president at SpaceX, Hans Koenigsmann, the company aims to create a setting where people can live as well as work in space.
MilitaryTimes

KC-46 tankers refuel jets tasked with combat ops for the first time

The Air Force’s new KC-46A Pegasus tanker recently notched its first refueling mission as part of real-world operations, the service said in a release Thursday. It’s a step toward normalcy for the beleaguered fleet that is working through significant hardware and software defects, four years after the first jet was delivered to the Air Force.
Motley Fool

Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again

Through 2030, NASA has awarded 14 International Space Station crew flights to SpaceX and only six to Boeing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
