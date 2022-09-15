Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
A startup will build the world's first artificial-gravity space stations
Vast, a California-based startup, has revealed that the company will develop artificial-gravity space stations to enhance human productivity in space. With a team of exceptional engineers, industry experts,k and an aerospace engineer and former vice president at SpaceX, Hans Koenigsmann, the company aims to create a setting where people can live as well as work in space.
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tankers refuel jets tasked with combat ops for the first time
The Air Force’s new KC-46A Pegasus tanker recently notched its first refueling mission as part of real-world operations, the service said in a release Thursday. It’s a step toward normalcy for the beleaguered fleet that is working through significant hardware and software defects, four years after the first jet was delivered to the Air Force.
A new high-speed electric motor could help solve range woes of EVs
Researchers at the University of New South Wales Sydney have developed a new electric motor that can clock 100,000 revolutions per minute. The high power density achieved as a result of this new design could help reduce the weight of electric vehicles (EVs) and thereby increase their range, a university press release said.
Motley Fool
Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again
Through 2030, NASA has awarded 14 International Space Station crew flights to SpaceX and only six to Boeing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
Scientists claim nanogenerators could produce significant electricity from sea waves
Wave power from the sea has a lot of potential as a renewable energy source, but it is still not widely used. However, it may soon receive the boost it needs to become commercially viable thanks to a new invention made up of tiny generators that rely on the triboelectric effect, according to an article published by New Scientist on Friday.
