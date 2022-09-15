Read full article on original website
LATER GATOR: Horry County firefighter saves small alligator at fire station
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter had to “navi-gator” one small alligator to the swamp on Monday. Crews from Station 3 in Bucksport noticed the little gator near a small puddle under the fire engine. One of the firefighters was able to...
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
Troopers on scene of fiery crash on I-95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are on the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning near mile marker 181 on I-95 south in Dillon County. It appears that a tractor-trailer caught fire. Troopers aren’t reporting injuries at this time. Traffic is backed up for several miles. One...
Marlboro County first responders rescue hunter who fell from tree stand
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro first responders teamed up Saturday to rescue a hunter who was having chest pains after falling about 30 feet out of a tree stand, but it was no ordinary rescue. First, they first had to find the man. According to the Clio Rural Fire department, which assisted on the […]
Signs, safety and cycling proposals progress in Conway City Council
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, Conway city leaders gave their first stamp of approval on planning and development changes that could preserve and progress the city. Conway City Council approved in the first reading a new landmark sign program. It would establish three types of signage used within the city limits. Within this landmark sign registry, the city will catalog signs that are 'iconic', 'historic', 'replica' of a previously used, historical sign, 'district', and 'landmark'.
Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
Downed power line caused by crash shuts down Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County was shut down Monday morning because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said. Initially, power […]
Deputies investigating after home hit with several bullets in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a home was hit with several bullets in Dillon. Photos show the window and door of the home hit this past weekend on Stafford Court in Dillon. Officers say an 83-year-old woman was in the home at the time. Officials say...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist rear-ended by truck, killed in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Cassatt man is dead following a crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck that happened Friday evening in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 1 and Park Road as both vehicles were heading south from the Cassatt area toward Camden.
More than 7-foot-tall statue coming to Conway's Riverfront Park, costing $197,000
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 7-foot statue of a man pushing a woman and dog through floodwaters will be coming to Riverfront Park in Conway with City Council agreeing to spend an estimated $197,500 for the artist's work. The price does not include the cost of a fountain that...
Moncks Corner man surrenders to deputies following deadly shooting in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Moncks Corner man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting Friday evening in Berkeley County, the sheriff's office announced on Monday. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. On Friday, deputies responded...
Horry County Police Department seizes 10.5 kilos of drugs from Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – About 10.5 kilos of drugs were seized Monday by the Horry County Police Department at a home outside of Conway. Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. Additional charges for the two men are expected, according to HCPD. Three guns and an […]
Florence police release photos of truck possibly tied to deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck after a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning that resulted in the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash being “dragged or carried” several miles across the city. Police are searching for a 2014-2018 lifted Chevrolet Silverado with a chrome toolbox […]
Man who recorded video that led to Florence Co. deputy losing his job speaks out
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joshua Roberts, 34, said he was just exercising his rights as an First Amendment Auditor earlier this month when he was arrested by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy. First Amendment Auditors go to public places, including law enforcement agencies, to specifically record video to test...
Horry County police searching for elderly man with possible dementia
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to find an elderly man that went missing in Murrells Inlet Monday night. George Confair, 78, was last seen around 6 p.m. near Carolina Gardens Senior Living off of Highway 17 Bypass. Confair may have dementia and is considered at risk.
Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the crash site, investigators said. A passenger in the car told officers who responded to […]
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with WMBF...
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
