CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, Conway city leaders gave their first stamp of approval on planning and development changes that could preserve and progress the city. Conway City Council approved in the first reading a new landmark sign program. It would establish three types of signage used within the city limits. Within this landmark sign registry, the city will catalog signs that are 'iconic', 'historic', 'replica' of a previously used, historical sign, 'district', and 'landmark'.

CONWAY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO