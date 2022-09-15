ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Troopers on scene of fiery crash on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are on the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning near mile marker 181 on I-95 south in Dillon County. It appears that a tractor-trailer caught fire. Troopers aren’t reporting injuries at this time. Traffic is backed up for several miles. One...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Signs, safety and cycling proposals progress in Conway City Council

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, Conway city leaders gave their first stamp of approval on planning and development changes that could preserve and progress the city. Conway City Council approved in the first reading a new landmark sign program. It would establish three types of signage used within the city limits. Within this landmark sign registry, the city will catalog signs that are 'iconic', 'historic', 'replica' of a previously used, historical sign, 'district', and 'landmark'.
CONWAY, SC
Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
LAKE CITY, SC
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Downed power line caused by crash shuts down Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County was shut down Monday morning because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said. Initially, power […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating after home hit with several bullets in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a home was hit with several bullets in Dillon. Photos show the window and door of the home hit this past weekend on Stafford Court in Dillon. Officers say an 83-year-old woman was in the home at the time. Officials say...
DILLON, SC
