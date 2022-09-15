Read full article on original website
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Ford, Evotec And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares tumbled 56.6% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares declined...
Analyst Ratings for Carnival
Carnival CCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Carnival. The company has an average price target of $12.06 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $7.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Prospect Capital?
Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) short percent of float has risen 8.03% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.71 million shares sold short, which is 2.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops Over 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.17% to 30,657.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,433.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.13% to 3,855.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
$3.3 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Haleon Shares Pop After Rejecting Zantac Indemnification Requests From GSK, Pfizer
Haleon Plc HLN notified GSK Plc GSK and Pfizer Inc PFE that it had rejected their requests for indemnification concerning U.S.-based litigation over the heartburn drug, Zantac. In a statement, Haleon said the rejection is based on the scope of the indemnities set out in the joint venture agreement, only...
Why Virax Biolabs Stock Is Soaring
Virax Biolabs Group Ltd VRAX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced the distribution of Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits, which have been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union. The test kits are for use in point of care settings and...
Expert Ratings for Cognex
Within the last quarter, Cognex CGNX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cognex has an average price target of $54.22 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $41.00.
What 28 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PayPal Holdings
PayPal Holdings PYPL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 28 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PayPal Holdings has an average price target of $114.82 with a high of $145.00 and a low of $80.00.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Diamondback Energy
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Diamondback Energy FANG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Diamondback Energy has an average price target of $181.08 with a high of $224.00 and a low of $143.00.
Why Virios Therapeutics Shares Are Getting Hammered
Virios Therapeutics Inc VIRI shares are trading lower by 74.50% to $0.51 Tuesday morning after the company priced a 10 million share public offering at $0.50 per share. Also, HC Wainwright & Co downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. What Else?. Virios Therapeutics says the offering is expected to...
NIKE Price Target Cut By This Analyst; Also Benchmark Sees $325 For Danaher
Barclays cut the price target on NIKE, Inc. NKE from $125 to $110. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. NIKE shares fell 4.3% to trade at $102.60 on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut the price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL from $65 to...
Analyst Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Martin Marietta Materials MLM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
How Is The Market Feeling About Coterra Energy?
Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) short percent of float has fallen 3.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.22 million shares sold short, which is 4.7% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for CarGurus
Analysts have provided the following ratings for CarGurus CARG within the last quarter:. Analysts have provided the following ratings for CarGurus CARG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0. Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0. 1M Ago 0...
What's Going On With Boeing Stock Today?
Boeing Co BA shares are trading higher Tuesday after China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) reportedly confirmed a meeting with Boeing executives. The meeting was centered around getting the 737 MAX back into service. Boeing's 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes. Boeing shares are also getting...
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
