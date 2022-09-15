ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

27 First News

Richard “Dick” John Halt III, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” John Halt, III, 84, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his family. Richard, affectionately known by family and friends as “Dick” and “Birddog,” was born November 15,...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Charles was born October 31, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Forjan Donchatz. He was a graduate of the Rayen School and proudly served his country in the United...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ernest Paul Gardner III, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Paul Gardner III, age 26 of Brookfield, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul was born January 3, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest Paul Gardner, Jr. and Michele L. Murphy. He was a 2014 graduate...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, age 73, previously of Andover, Ohio, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Warren, Ohio. She was born on April 16, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Millard Wilmer Mead and Janet Wilma (Hummell) Mead. Jacque was a 1967...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home with her loving family around her. Rebecca was born on September 27, 1939 in Dayton, Virginia, a daughter of Lester and Margaret (Beery) Lehman. She was...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Elizabeth Ann Woods, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Carson Woods, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, where she had been a resident for many years. She was born March 25, 1926, in Youngstown, to Amy Nelson Carson...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

Anthony J. Marando, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Marando, Jr., 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after an extended illness. He was born September 19, 1935, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mittiga) Marando.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., 81 of Mineral Ridge, passed away early Friday morning, September 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born July 1, 1941 in Warren, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Lelia (Boyd) Connelly, Sr. and was a...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Marjorie J. Roessler, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie J. Roessler, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. She was born June 10, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Plaoma (Schisler) Roessler. Marge was a 1959 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. Marge was employed at Black Hawk...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
27 First News

Ronald Sumner Brown, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Sumner Brown, 91, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Ron was born August 7, 1931, in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania and was the son of Isaac and Veda (Sumner) Brown. He was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Carol Barlis, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to Emil and Amelia (Molly) Schock on May 16, 1944 in Garrison, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved sister, Marlene Koelzer. Carol graduated...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda. Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jack C. Jones, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack C. Jones, 86, of New Middletown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman with family by his side. He was born on February 1, 1936, in Portsmouth, son of the late Earl and Gladys Belvine Jones...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

Alden Gary Young, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022. The family will receive...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

William J. Stratton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Stratton, “Bill”, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Satuday, September 17. He was born in Salem on May 11, 1951 to parents William and Matilda (Krizay) Stratton. Bill enjoyed going fishing, hunting and being...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Jacquelyn M. “Jackie” DeFrank, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie M. DeFrank, 72, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born December 1, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Betty (O’Neill) Kimmel. A graduate of Jackson-Milton, she enjoyed a successful career in the...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Suzanne Martha Regich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Suzanne Regich, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born to Charles and Josephine Esau on August 18, 1940 in Warren, Ohio. After her father’s death, she was raised by her stepfather, John George, who loved her dearly.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Jovan Vuckovic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jovan Vuckovic, 63, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a fatal hit-and-run on Indianola Avenue in Youngstown. Jovan was born October 2, 1958, In Gorni Skrad, Yugoslavia, son to parents Mileta Vuckovic and Desanki Tomich Vuckovic. Jovan came to the United States at the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Martha Jane Knapp, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (King) Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Antonine Village in the company of her family. Jane was born on February 1, 1945, in North Jackson, Ohio, the first child of Daniel Eli and Shirley Jean (Davis)...
NORTH JACKSON, OH

