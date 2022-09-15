SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to Emil and Amelia (Molly) Schock on May 16, 1944 in Garrison, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved sister, Marlene Koelzer. Carol graduated...

SEBRING, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO