ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Price Action#Clothing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Feature For Shoppers#Walmart Inc Wmt#Photo Via Company
Benzinga

Amazon Loses Key Healthcare Officials

Two Amazon.com, Inc AMZN officials instrumental in its health care push departed the company. TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, the co-founders of prescription drug startup PillPack, will leave Amazon at the end of September, CNBC reports citing their LinkedIn profile. Parker and Cohen helped launch Amazon Pharmacy, its online pharmacy...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Caramelo Chains: World's first sustainable designer jewelry brand offering never before seen range of Cuban Link Chain color finishes

Caramelo Chains specializes in unique and sustainable Cuban Link designer jewelry using recycled stainless steel. Before its launch, the Caramelo Chains team realized that shoppers have always had a color limitation when it comes to designer jewelry and Cuban Link chains. Cuban Link jewelry designs for bracelets and necklaces have always been yellow gold, rose gold, stainless steel or iced out, leaving customers with a limited selection. Caramelo Chains is the first jewelry designer to explore other color finishes, offering a wide range of colors that have never been seen before in the industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy