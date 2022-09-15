ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
Top Financial Media Stories Tuesday, September 20: Apple Feels The Forex Pinch, Pepsi Ends Russian Production, Beyond Meat's COO Arrested And More..

American Express Co AXP shared plans to hire 1,500 people for technology roles dispelling slowdown concerns as its peers slashed jobs and cut expenses. The new hires would fill roles like data scientist, software engineer, and others by the end of the year. AmEx had already brought in 3,600 tech...
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops Over 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.17% to 30,657.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,433.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.13% to 3,855.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Goldman Sachs Rolls Out Transaction Banking Services In Europe

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS has launched transaction banking services, specializing in services for corporate treasuries, in Europe in a bid to diversify beyond its trading and advice services. The transaction banking platform, known as TxB, offers businesses cash management and treasury services. The Wall Street bank launched the business...
What's Going On With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co BA shares are trading higher Tuesday after China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) reportedly confirmed a meeting with Boeing executives. The meeting was centered around getting the 737 MAX back into service. Boeing's 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes. Boeing shares are also getting...
Putin's Top Security Official Visits China To Discuss Ukraine And Taiwan: Development Of Strategic Partnership 'Unconditional Priority'

Russia’s top national security official and President Vladimir Putin's closest ally visited China on Monday to deepen ties amid Moscow's war in Ukraine and the rising tension at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, met top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as they...
PepsiCo Ends Pepsi, 7UP production In Russia: Reuters

Beverage giant PepsiCo Inc PEP has stopped production of Pepsi, 7UP, and Mountain Dew in Russia, Reuters reported. The end of the production comes six months after the company halted its sales and production in the country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The supermarkets and retailers in Russia...
After Google, Meta Also Suffers EU Antitrust Setback

Meta Platforms Inc’s META Facebook suffered a setback in its European Union court challenge of a German antitrust decision that demanded an overhaul of the social media giant’s business model. Competition authorities are probing Meta over alleged abuses of a dominant position are justified in considering other rules,...
US Stocks Look Poised To Open Lower Ahead Of Key Fed Meeting Today, Futures Trading Shows — Twitter, Ford, Nike In Focus

U.S. stocks appear headed for a moderately lower open on Tuesday as traders anxiously await the outcome of the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting. On Monday, the major averages opened lower and were largely confined below the unchanged line before a late-hour buying surge lifted the market, helping to snap a two-session slide.
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Hyundai's Kia Mulls EV Production In US: Report

Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF owned automobile manufacturer Kia Corp. is likely to roll out electric vehicles in the U.S. from 2024. The news first appeared on the South Korean media Maeil Business Newspaper and the TV channel SBS. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe...
US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
