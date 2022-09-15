ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apogee Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apogee Enterprises APOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apogee Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 27.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was up $46.31 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Rolls Out Transaction Banking Services In Europe

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS has launched transaction banking services, specializing in services for corporate treasuries, in Europe in a bid to diversify beyond its trading and advice services. The transaction banking platform, known as TxB, offers businesses cash management and treasury services. The Wall Street bank launched the business...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Red White & Bloom Restructures Over $82 Million Of Debentures

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWBYF RWB appointed Colby De Zen as president and director of the company effective immediately and Gabriel Bianchi to the board of directors upon completion of regulatory approvals. The company restructured the terms of certain outstanding debentures issued by the company to arm's length lenders in the aggregate principal amounts of $70 million and CA$2.1 million ($1.6 million) and issued a new convertible debenture in the principal amount of CA$17 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Zendesk Privatization Deal Wins Shareholder Approval

Zendesk, Inc ZEN shareholders approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira. Zendesk agreed to be taken private in a deal that would see investors receive $77.50 per share in cash after persistent pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2022

• Apogee Enterprises APOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $344.64 million. • Haleon HLN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Aurora Cannabis ACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hoth Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones jumped by around 197 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS

