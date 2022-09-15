Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWBYF RWB appointed Colby De Zen as president and director of the company effective immediately and Gabriel Bianchi to the board of directors upon completion of regulatory approvals. The company restructured the terms of certain outstanding debentures issued by the company to arm's length lenders in the aggregate principal amounts of $70 million and CA$2.1 million ($1.6 million) and issued a new convertible debenture in the principal amount of CA$17 million.

