LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Meghan Markle Attends Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Wearing Touching Tribute
Meghan Markle is paying her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the State Funeral of the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Abbey. She arrived solo as her husband, Prince Harry, participated in the procession behind the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral
Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch
Kate Middleton is carrying the memory of Queen Elizabeth close to her heart. The new Princess of Wales, 40, was photographed wearing a brooch owned by the late monarch on Wednesday as she made her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where a service was held in honor of Queen Elizabeth, reported Lauren Kiehna, writer & editor of The Court Jeweller.
Prince Harry Walks Alongside Prince William in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession
Prince Harry and Prince William are once again standing side-by-side to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral. On Monday, the brothers walked behind their grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service. Harry wore his morning suit and military medals, while William was in his uniform.
Kate Middleton likely to take same royal name as Princess Diana following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Kate Middleton will likely take the same title as Princess Diana: Princess of Wales. Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is likely to take on the title as the queen's eldest son, Charles, now is known as King Charles III, ruler of the British throne.
Kate Middleton’s touching tribute to the Queen at her funeral
Kate Middleton has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in her carefully considered outfit for today's funeral. With the funeral being held today (19 September) in Westminster Abbey, it's important to remember that there is a strict dress code for state funerals. The chronicler of British...
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Live Updates: Coffin Leaves London, Headed to Windsor Castle
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II began on Monday at 11:00 am local time in London’s Westminster Abbey. Stay up to date with these live updates:. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left London for the last time early Monday afternoon, beginning its final journey to Windsor Castle. Prior to leaving, the coffin received a royal salute at Wellington Arch in Hyde Park after processing there from Westminster Abbey.
Queen Consort and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace for Queen’s procession
Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Buckingham Palace alongside Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken away from the grounds. The late monarch is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday’s funeral. King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, led the...
Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Wait for Her Funeral Procession Outside Windsor Castle
Watch: See Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Wait for Her Funeral Procession. Queen Elizabeth II's four-legged friends wanted to say goodbye too. As the royal family came together for her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel Sept. 19, her corgis Muick and Sandy grabbed the attention of millions around the world.
See the Heartwarming Moment Kate Middleton Helped a Girl Place a Toy Corgi at Queen Elizabeth II Memorial
Watch: What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?. A sweet moment touched royal admirers' hearts during Kate Middleton and Prince William's visit to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England on Sept. 15. While viewing the numerous tributes left in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of...
Flags return to full-mast on buildings in Britain and across world after ten days of mourning for the Queen ends
Flags have been returned to full-mast on buildings in Britain and across the world after the 10 day mourning period for the Queen came to an end. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, flags on government buildings and at landmark locations were lowered to half mast in her honour.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
King Charles III, and the other three children of Queen Elizabeth II, will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan — and several others — in walking in the procession behind the queen's coffin at her funeral on Monday, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Bouquet Featured Notes From Prince William, King Charles
Even the flowers at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were full of love and historical significance. A royal source tells ET that at King Charles III's request, the wreath at the top of the Queen's coffin during Monday's state funeral contained foliage of rosemary, English oak, and myrtle -- cut directly from a plant that was grown from the myrtle that was in the Queen's wedding bouquet during her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. The wreath also included flowers cut from the gardens of Royal Residences in hues of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white.
