WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Queen Elizabeth
Prince
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Meghan Markle
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry Walks Alongside Prince William in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession

Prince Harry and Prince William are once again standing side-by-side to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral. On Monday, the brothers walked behind their grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service. Harry wore his morning suit and military medals, while William was in his uniform.
Tyla

Kate Middleton’s touching tribute to the Queen at her funeral

Kate Middleton has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in her carefully considered outfit for today's funeral. With the funeral being held today (19 September) in Westminster Abbey, it's important to remember that there is a strict dress code for state funerals. The chronicler of British...
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Live Updates: Coffin Leaves London, Headed to Windsor Castle

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II began on Monday at 11:00 am local time in London’s Westminster Abbey. Stay up to date with these live updates:. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left London for the last time early Monday afternoon, beginning its final journey to Windsor Castle. Prior to leaving, the coffin received a royal salute at Wellington Arch in Hyde Park after processing there from Westminster Abbey.
CBS News

Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

King Charles III, and the other three children of Queen Elizabeth II, will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan — and several others — in walking in the procession behind the queen's coffin at her funeral on Monday, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Bouquet Featured Notes From Prince William, King Charles

Even the flowers at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were full of love and historical significance. A royal source tells ET that at King Charles III's request, the wreath at the top of the Queen's coffin during Monday's state funeral contained foliage of rosemary, English oak, and myrtle -- cut directly from a plant that was grown from the myrtle that was in the Queen's wedding bouquet during her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. The wreath also included flowers cut from the gardens of Royal Residences in hues of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white.
IBTimes

IBTimes

