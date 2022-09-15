ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northside traffic delays continue on I-95 at 8th Street

By Rich Jones
 5 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Daily delays through the northside have been frustrating for drivers all week, and they are only getting worse.

Thursday morning, FDOT closed two left lanes of I-95 from 8th Street to south of West 5th Street. Bridge deck repairs are being made to the I-95 West 5th Street overpass that will likely continue through the end of next week.

The 8th Street on-ramp from I-95 southbound will also be closed, with traffic detours to either Myrtle Avenue North and Kings Road/Union Street or North Davis Street and State Street for I-95 southbound.

Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.

