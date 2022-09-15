Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Farmers & Merchants FMAO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. On Friday, Farmers & Merchants will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO