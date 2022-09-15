Read full article on original website
Mannatech Adopts $1.5M Stock Buyback Plan
Mannatech Inc MTEX Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1.5 million of its outstanding shares. The authorized repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market through block trades or privately negotiated transactions. The timing, volume, and nature of share...
Short Volatility Alert: Airbus SE
On Monday, shares of Airbus SE EADSY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +2.00% to $23.43. The overall sentiment for EADSY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Crypto Worth $200M Will Be Returned To Voyager Digital By Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research
Alameda Research, a quantitative trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, is anticipated to give about $200 million back to Voyager Digital VYGVQ, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. In September 2021, Alameda borrowed almost $380 million in cryptos from the beleaguered firm. Alameda is to return BTC, ETH, FTT,...
Utility Bills Are Soaring. How An Analyst Expects To Capitalize With 40% Returns Into 2023
EQT Corporation EQT, a Pittsburgh-based natural gas company, is poised to generate significant free cash flows (FCF) next year with a high-end FCF yield at 30%. The BMO Capital Analyst: Phillip Jungwirth upgraded the rating from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $65. The...
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
Looking At Sea's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sea SE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Fisker Picks Wallbox As Global Partner For Home EV Charging Solutions
Fisker Inc FSR has named electric vehicle and energy management solutions provider Wallbox NV WBX as its global partner for home EV charging solutions. The partnership will offer Fisker EV owners Wallbox home EV chargers for purchase through the Fisker website in the U.S., Canada, and European launch markets. The...
Luminar Set To Get Pricier As It Is Positioned As Industry Leader In LiDAR, Analyst Says
JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee initiated coverage of Luminar Technologies, Inc LAZR with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target. Chatterjee's expectations for the company is to be positioned as an industry leader concerning LiDAR technology and, more broadly, with autonomous driving technology, with Luminar's capabilities across software and already strong relationships with OEMs to act as a Tier 1 design partner.
Farmers & Merchants: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Farmers & Merchants FMAO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. On Friday, Farmers & Merchants will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Here's Why Alterity Therapeutics Shares Are Volatile
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE shares are trading sharply lower by 14.29% to $0.48, reversing following earlier strength, after the company announced the approval of its Investigational New Drug application by the FDA to allow evaluation of ATH434 in individuals with Multiple System Atrophy. What Else?. Alterity Therapeutics says the Phase...
Analyzing Lyft's Short Interest
Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) short percent of float has risen 6.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 37.19 million shares sold short, which is 14.48% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Imposes Record Fine On Morgan Stanley For Sensitive Data Breach
U.S. regulators penalized Morgan Stanley MS $35 million for failing to protect customer data, leading to the online auction of some computer hardware containing sensitive client data. The U.S. SEC acknowledged that the Wall Street bank’s wealth management business failed to protect information identifying 15 million customers over five years....
Why Virios Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By 75%, Here Are 44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares jumped 51% to $0.4957. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q4 net loss of $4.5 million. Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 47.7% to $3.6493 after the company announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits which has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union.
Why This Bullish Humana Analyst Just Raised His Price Target To $549 On The Stock
Checks suggest Humana Inc HUM has improved its competitive positioning, which could lead to stronger membership growth in 2023, according to Morgan Stanley. The Humana Analyst: Michael Ha upgraded the rating for Humana from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target from $494 to $549. The Humana Thesis: At...
Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Johnson Controls Intl: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Johnson Controls Intl JCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Friday, Johnson Controls Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
New Jersey Resources: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New Jersey Resources NJR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Friday, New Jersey Resources will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
