ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

As COVID wave recedes, attention again turns to flu

Though the number of people being infected, hospitalized and killed by the virus never approached levels seen during previous surges, the most recent wave of COVID-19 was one of the longest the region has endured. But after roughly more than five months, the number of people being infected with COVID-19...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy