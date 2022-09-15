Read full article on original website
Seawolves crush MVC competition at home meet
The Boothbay Harbor Seahawks and Wiscasset Wolverines combined cross country teams rocked their home competition Sept. 16. The “Seawolves” bested guest teams from Dirigo, Richmond, Hall-Dale and Telstar Regional high schools with the boys taking first over Richmond by 10 points; the girls, first over Dirigo by 12 points.
OOB dominates Boothbay football, 46-13
A sports officials’ shortage moved Friday Night Lights to a day earlier. On Sept. 15, Old Orchard Beach defeated visiting Boothbay, 46-13, in eight-man football action. Boothbay had 290 yards in total offense, but four turnovers spelled doom in regards to defeating the Seagulls. Boothbay rushed for 158 yards. Kayden Ames led the ground attack with 132 yards on 33 carries. He also rushed for one touchdown and caught one touchdown. Ames scored on a 75-yard pass from quarterback Drew Meader. But the Seahawk passing attack struggled against OOB completing seven of 19 attempts with three interceptions. Boothbay committed a fourth turnover with a lost fumble.
Adam Chadbourne locks in sixth career championship
The closing weeks of every race season can be intense for many drivers due to tight championship battles in each division. Wiscasset Speedway made it their mission to make Saturday’s Group #2 racing action fun as they hosted the second Fan Appreciation night of the season. The night, sponsored by Bozzuto’s Inc., featured a driver meet and greet session before the races followed by childrens bike races, where some drivers joined in on the fun. The Maine Mariners organization even made an appearance with their beloved mascot, Beacon. Mainely Motorsports host and LST Motorsports Park owner Steve Perry emceed the night while raising money for Special Olympics Maine.
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
Assistant Principal Julianne Hansbury a catch for BRES
Julianne Hansbury is entering her third week as Boothbay Region Elementary School’s assistant principal and she said the fit is perfect. Hansbury jumped into her first administrative job after 21 years as a speech pathologist – her five most recent years at Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 93, one at Regional School District 5 and nine at Regional School Unit 40.
Available school videos
In response to some questions and comments during our tour of the existing high school we have included the following:. A video of the tour of the current high school for those who have been unable to attend our community meetings and tours. – https://vimeo.com/boothbaytv/brhstour. An interview with the...
Author Fred Hill at Boothbay Memorial Library
Join us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Great Room of the library to hear Fred Hill, discuss his new book, “Beyond the Tides,” a collection of works by Richard M. Hallet, author and first president of Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Hallet, a long-time resident...
Why Cameron?
I am writing in support of Cameron Reny who is running for the Maine Senate for District 13 which includes Lincoln County and the towns of Washington and Windsor. I recently had the opportunity to meet and talk with Cameron when she joined Holly Stover at a “town hall” meeting in Boothbay. Her energetic and passionate approach to such issues as affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and the protection of our environment mirrors many of the issues I care about. With her experience as an educator, community advocate, union member, and leader of professional associations, Cameron can solve problems, support equitable policies, and advocate for families and children.
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
Boothbay Railway Village Museum prepares for another fantastic fall season
The Railway Village Museum prepares for another vibrant fall and holiday season with a collection of community favorite events. Family Harvest Day, Oct. 1: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information visit RailwayVillage.org.
Celebration of life for Bo and Millie Brewer
On Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36, Boothbay for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
Growing great garlic
Autumn weather signals that it is time to plant garlic! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) welcomes the public to the LOCAL Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Growing Great Garlic workshop. Led by Garden Coordinator Laurie Burhoe, this workshop will discuss and showcase the best practices for Growing Great Garlic in Maine.
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
No splash pad
I wrote a letter to this newspaper published March 21, 2020 concerning the lack of full transparency in budgeting, inconsistencies in planning, and more general concerns I have over the Eastside Waterfront Park development. A number of folks have supported my comments since that time (see: Questions about Eastside Park | Boothbay Register).
News and Notes from The Community Center
We had a significant turnout of people who needed to fill out the forms necessary to receive their stimulus money from the state, however, we think there are more out there who might need this service. If you, or someone you know would like an appointment with the AARP tax advisor, please call the office to make arrangements.
Alice Ruppert
Alice “Shirley” Ruppert of Edgecomb passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 after a brief illness. She leaves behind her son John and wife Becky, her son Mark, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no service will be held.
LincolnHealth hiring event set for Oct. 6
Whether you’re just starting out or you have years of experience, LincolnHealth may have a job that’s right for you – and you could be in a position for a job offer the same day you meet with us. LincolnHealth’s Hiring Blitz will take place Thursday, Oct....
Sewer district searching for new superintendent
On Sept. 15, Superintendent Chris Higgins confirmed Boothbay Harbor Sewer District was searching for his replacement. A Linked-in message alert popped up around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning reading “the district is seeking qualified candidates for superintendent.”. When the Boothbay Register asked about the post, Higgins said: “Yes, it’s true....
Planning board approves pier/runway and float
The Edgecomb Planning Board unanimously approved construction of a pier, runway and float Sept. 15 for a seasonal resident. Consultant Lauren Stockwell of Stockwell Environmental Consulting, Inc. represented Nancy and Gerald Plummer of Westward, Massachusetts in securing a permit to construct a 25-foot by 162-foot structure for their 40 Brick Hill Road property.
