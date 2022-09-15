Read full article on original website
Did You Know: Michigan Once Had a Booming Pearl Button Industry?
Well, I just learned something new! I was recently visiting the historical village at the Allegan County Fairgrounds and wouldn't you know, I actually learned something while exploring the one-room Jewitt schoolhouse:. Did you have any idea Michigan once had a booming mother-of-pearl button industry?. I'm sure you've seen the...
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Charges filed in Maryland murder linked to West Michigan case
A long-haul trucker already charged with murdering a woman in metro Grand Rapids in 1996 now also faces charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in Maryland in 2006.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 16-30
The end of September means the arrival of fall, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing colors. It is also still a great time for festivals in the West Michigan area. Here is a list of over ten different festivals to check out the final couple of weeks of September 2022!. Thursday,...
GRPD: Body found at Fish Ladder Park
Grand Rapids Police Department discovered one person dead at Fish Ladder Park late Monday night.
Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!. Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park. The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk,...
Indoor Play Park with Trampolines, Rope Courses, Laser Tag, Arcade Reopening in Grand Rapids
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
Man charged in Kent County cold case also charged in Maryland murder
Investigators are also trying to see if Artman can be connected to other cases, police say, after new evidence was seized from a storage unit in Florida believed to belong to Artman.
Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters
There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
Amazon slowing plans in MI
Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
‘Plants save the day’: West Michigan garden guru focuses on sand in ArtPrize work
A local gardening icon is bringing his talents to ArtPrize in a new way.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Was A Pure Michigan Commercial Being Filmed At The Sixth Street Dam?
Pure Michigan ads first started hitting the airwaves in 2008 and featured the voice of actor and comedian Tim Allen. The videos would highlight different cities and parts of Michigan to not only draw in people from out of state but to also show Michiganders parts of the state they might not have checked out yet.
Nearly 300 firearms turned in during Grand Rapids buyback event
On Saturday, residents turned in 285 firearms during Grand Rapids' gun buyback event.
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?
Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
Launch Entertainment to reopen Grand Rapids location
An indoor family entertainment company is reinvesting in its former Grand Rapids location. Launch Entertainment will open a new corporate entertainment center at The Shops at CenterPoint, 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The center originally was opened in early 2020 by a franchisee but since closed due to the shutdown from the pandemic.
