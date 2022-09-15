ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZBpJ_0hwQjaZp00

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams' publicist has announced the former talk show host has checked herself into a wellness center so she can focus on her various health issues.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," Williams' representative Shawn Zanotti said in a statement Wednesday. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world."

Zanotti did not offer details about what type of facility Williams is being treated at or what exactly sparked the decision to check into it.

The Wendy Williams Show officially wrapped its 13-year run in June, but Williams, 58, had been absent from her daytime show since October 2021 while battling health issues, including Graves' disease, which is a thyroid condition, and COVID-19.

Guest hosts, such as Sherri Shepherd, co-host of The View from 2007-2014, had filled in for her.

Shepherd has taken over the program's time slot with her own talk show, Sherri, which premiered Monday.

Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression

Nearly 10% of Americans suffer from depression, with the mood disorder increasing fastest among teens and young adults, a new study finds. Between 2015 and 2020, incidence of depression reached 9% among Americans 12 and older. Among teens and young adults, the depression rate stood at 17% in 2020, the researchers found.
MENTAL HEALTH
