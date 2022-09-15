It’s Music Monday presented by Still Austin Whiskey Co and today we’re coming to you from Geraldine's, the elegant space inside the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt. Geraldine's is a favorite hang-out for incredible food, creative cocktails, and one of the best live music calendars in town. Our Music Monday guest is Ruel Thomas, a solo artist whose full sound fills the room. Among Ruel’s influences are Dave Matthews and John Mayer, but his singer-songwriter/folk/rock sound is all his own.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO