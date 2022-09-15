Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Get ready for Fantastic Fest, Austin's homegrown global genre festival!
Specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action, and just plain awesome movies from around the world, Fantastic Fest brings the weird and the wonderful to the silver screen. Festival Director, Lisa Dreyer, joined Trevor Scott to share some of the thrills and chills in store for the 17th edition of Fantastic Fest and how the event had grown over the years.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday with Geraldine's September Artist-in-Residence, Ruel Thomas!
It’s Music Monday presented by Still Austin Whiskey Co and today we’re coming to you from Geraldine's, the elegant space inside the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt. Geraldine's is a favorite hang-out for incredible food, creative cocktails, and one of the best live music calendars in town. Our Music Monday guest is Ruel Thomas, a solo artist whose full sound fills the room. Among Ruel’s influences are Dave Matthews and John Mayer, but his singer-songwriter/folk/rock sound is all his own.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
Round Rock bee keepers inform hive of Queen Elizabeth’s death
Round Rock Honey upheld a centuries-old tradition Friday by informing their bees of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
CBS Austin
Over 40 performers will play at the annual Bastrop Music Festival along the Colorado River
On September 22-25, 2022, Bastrop will be hosting its annual Bastrop Music Festival in the heart of Historic Downtown Bastrop. The festival will feature over 40 performances across four days with bands of numerous genres in venues along the lower Colorado River. Bastrop also provides an awesome guide on where...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Honey bees learn the buzz of Queen Elizabeth II's death
ROUND ROCK, Texas — It's been the "buzz" since last week, but a bee hive in Round Rock is finally hearing the news of the queen's death. "The Queen has died, but please don't leave," says the beekeeper to the honeybees. Round Rock Honey told its bees about the...
Austin Chronicle
A Pair of Porcupines in Zilker
There's a snuffling, and chewing. The newest resident at the Austin Nature & Science Center, a four-month-old male porcupine, is gnawing on on some treats: fresh fruit, veggies, and especially his favorite, sweet potatoes. The young porcupine is one of a pair that are becoming permanent residents of the Austin...
fox7austin.com
Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
East Austin park receives award, holds festival of recognition, remembrance
The celebration was to commemorate the history of the park and to kick off the construction phase for the new pool and historic bathhouse rehabilitation.
CBS Austin
Austin Animal Center hosts 'Clear the Crates' event to address animal overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Austin Animal Center is maxed out with over 700 animals in their care. This crisis has forced the shelter to now restrict intake to emergencies only. It’s the fourth time in ten years the center has had to do that. Up until Saturday, nearly 70...
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
Mushrooms are sprouting across Central Texas. Why your pet shouldn’t eat them
Mushrooms have been one of the hottest crazes in Central Texas, especially with recent rain in the area. However, mushrooms can be very dangerous for your pet.
CBS Austin
Austin man brings attention to City's homeless encampments that trash waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is bringing attention to the city's homeless encampments and the trash that’s left behind. This becomes a concern when it rains and the trash then clogs up the city's waterways. Austinites living near McNeil and 183 are expressing concern about the amount of trash building up around a retention pond.
Hidden gems: Central Texans share their favorite H-E-B groceries
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
365thingsaustin.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations In Austin
Oktoberfest is right around the corner, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’ve rounded up a list of parties, events, concerts, and more for you to participate in now through the end of October. Koko’s Bavarian. Don’t miss the first annual Oktoberfest at Koko’s Bavarian. The Prince of...
CBS Austin
Analysis finds Texas leads nation in banning books from school libraries
A new report finds Texas is number one in the nation in getting books banned from school libraries. And one author targeted by those bans points to Leander as ground zero for this effort. The analysis of book bans was done by PEN America, a free speech association for publishers...
CBS Austin
One person injured, pet dies after fire burns trailer, RV and car in Wells Branch
One person was injured and a pet died after a early morning fire burned a trailer, an RV and a car early Tuesday morning. Travis County ESD 2 crews say they responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. on Connie Street southwest of Grand Avenue Parkway. When crews got...
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
