Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Get ready for Fantastic Fest, Austin's homegrown global genre festival!

Specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action, and just plain awesome movies from around the world, Fantastic Fest brings the weird and the wonderful to the silver screen. Festival Director, Lisa Dreyer, joined Trevor Scott to share some of the thrills and chills in store for the 17th edition of Fantastic Fest and how the event had grown over the years.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Music Monday with Geraldine's September Artist-in-Residence, Ruel Thomas!

It’s Music Monday presented by Still Austin Whiskey Co and today we’re coming to you from Geraldine's, the elegant space inside the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt. Geraldine's is a favorite hang-out for incredible food, creative cocktails, and one of the best live music calendars in town. Our Music Monday guest is Ruel Thomas, a solo artist whose full sound fills the room. Among Ruel’s influences are Dave Matthews and John Mayer, but his singer-songwriter/folk/rock sound is all his own.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin Chronicle

A Pair of Porcupines in Zilker

There's a snuffling, and chewing. The newest resident at the Austin Nature & Science Center, a four-month-old male porcupine, is gnawing on on some treats: fresh fruit, veggies, and especially his favorite, sweet potatoes. The young porcupine is one of a pair that are becoming permanent residents of the Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Stephen King
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man brings attention to City's homeless encampments that trash waterways

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is bringing attention to the city's homeless encampments and the trash that’s left behind. This becomes a concern when it rains and the trash then clogs up the city's waterways. Austinites living near McNeil and 183 are expressing concern about the amount of trash building up around a retention pond.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations In Austin

Oktoberfest is right around the corner, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’ve rounded up a list of parties, events, concerts, and more for you to participate in now through the end of October. Koko’s Bavarian. Don’t miss the first annual Oktoberfest at Koko’s Bavarian. The Prince of...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KLST/KSAN

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX

