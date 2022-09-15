Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Suffer Serious Injuries in Ray County Crash Early Sunday
Multiple Saint Joseph residents suffered injuries in a crash early Sunday in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:38 Sunday morning on Highway 13, south of FF, as a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Saint Joseph resident Menoreen Stephen headed southbound. Authorities say Stephen lost...
kttn.com
Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D
The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital
Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT
A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
kmmo.com
THREE MEN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Three Johnson County men were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on September 16. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Michael L. Gunter Finwick of Leeton, traveled across the center lIne striking a vehicle driven by 20 year-old Keenan Buell of Warrensburg in a head-on collision.
KSDK
Train derails Monday morning in Clinton County
No one was injured, but power in the area was knocked out for about an hour. Cleanup is likely to take several days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
kttn.com
Bethany man dies after being ejected from motorcycle
A Bethany man died as the result of a motorcycle accident in Cass County on Friday night, September 16th. Twenty-seven-year-old Randall May was ejected from the motorcycle on Interstate 49 at the 165-mile marker. The motorcycle traveled south on I-49 before running off the left side of the road, striking...
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with leaving the scene of an accident
A Trenton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police said property damage exceeded $1,000. Twenty-six-year-old Bradley Eugene Simpson was arrested by police on Saturday. Bond is $2,000 cash with Simpson scheduled on September 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMZU
Two occupants report serious injuries after
BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway in Kansas City
One person is dead following a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway near 85th Street in Kansas City Monday night.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash after MSHP chase; I-435 at Gregory closed
A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended with multiple people injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday.
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
Crash near 40 Hwy leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency services were called to a crash near 70 westbound and 40 Hwy. One person died and three others were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
kchi.com
Five Arrests Saturday In The Area Counties
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.
Comments / 0