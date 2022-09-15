Read full article on original website
Rebate can get farmers tractor rollbars for half price and save lives
(Radio Iowa) – This is Tractor Safety Day, the first day of National Farm Safety Week, and one of the biggest dangers involving farm tractors is a lack of rollover protection. A program offers Iowa tractor owners a rebate to install rollover protective structures, or ROPS. Jackie Curnick, program coordinator at the University of Iowa’s Environmental Health Sciences Research Center, says the rebate saves money — and rollbars save lives. Curnick says, “We can provide up to $500 in funding for a retrofitted rollbar and typically that’s about half of the price of the retrofit.” The program often has a lengthy national wait list but Curnick says Iowans have a special “in” and should apply for the rebate.
New campaign aims to stop veteran suicides
(Radio Iowa) – Reports show nearly one in eight Iowans who take their own lives are veterans, and a new national campaign is being launched to encourage veterans to seek help — and for everyone else to lend a hand. Dave Berkenfield, a former Navy SEAL who lost his brother to suicide, says every day nationwide between 17 and 22 veterans kill themselves, depending on which study is being quoted. “Those numbers are hard to swallow,” Berkenfield says. “They’re terrifying, but then they’re also sort of dismal, and they don’t point to action. They just point to a problem.” The American Legion is launching a campaign in Iowa and nationwide that will be seen on billboards and in T-V and radio P-S-As called “Be The One.”
2 Washington State residents injured in Iowa pursuit and crash
(Williams, Iowa) – A crash during a pursuit between a car and a semi tractor-trailer Monday night in Hamilton County, resulted in two Washington State residents being flown to a hospital in Des Moines. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by 26-year-old Viliami Wight, of Auburn, WA, was eluding law enforcement at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly on Highway 20 westbound, at around 8:10-p.m., when the car crossed the median.
Iowa forecast: Air conditioning is a must today, furnaces needed by Friday
(Radio Iowa) – Record-breaking heat is possible in many Iowa cities today (Tuesday) as forecasters say high temperatures may hit the mid-to-upper 90s on this next-to-last day of summer. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says it’ll be a steamy one. “We’re expecting some pretty hot and humid conditions, basically one day of it,” Zogg says, “ahead of a cold front that’s going to be coming through the area with high temperatures expected in the middle 90s with heat index values at least in the middle 90s as well.”
2 fatal crashes in Iowa, Sunday; 1 injury accident Saturday
Two crashes in Iowa on Sunday claimed two lives. The Iowa State Patrol reports a single-vehicle accident in southern Iowa’s Decatur County resulted in the death of the driver of the vehicle. 45-year-old Luke Neil Helton, of Leon, died during the crash that happened at around 2-p.m. Authorities say Helton was driving a 20111 Chevy 1500 pickup southbound on 253rd Avenue, just south of 217th Street, when he became unconscious due to unknown medical conditions. The pickup left the road and crashed through a fence, and ended up in a pond. The accident was discovered by the property owner. Helton died at the scene.
