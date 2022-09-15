ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Suffolk Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Holbrook

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot.
BAY SHORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syosset, NY
City
Plainview, NY
Hicksville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hicksville, NY
City
Carle Place, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
City
South Farmingdale, NY
City
Wantagh, NY
City
Levittown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Inn#Fire Marshal#The Arson Bomb Squad#The Red Cross
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily Voice

Closures On Stretch Of Meadowbrook State Parkway Scheduled

State officials announced upcoming lane reductions and closures on a stretch of the Meadowbrook State Parkway. The parkway will be closed in both directions between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway in Hempstead beginning the night of Monday, Sept. 19, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
UNIONDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
HuntingtonNow

LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing

The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA

Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Register Citizen

Serious crash in Stamford slows I-95 traffic, police say

STAMFORD — An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate-95 north Monday, according to Connecticut State Police. State police reported serious injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was taken to a hospital. Emergency medical personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

8-Year-Old Queens Girl Dies in Fire Caused by Lithium Ion Battery: Officials

A young girl has died following another fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to New York City officials. The FDNY responded to a three-story building on 130th Street near College Point Fields in Queens after the fire broke out on Saturday morning. Firefighters were able to put the flames under control in an hour but three people with injuries were transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, including an 8-year-old girl and two adults.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy