A young girl has died following another fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to New York City officials. The FDNY responded to a three-story building on 130th Street near College Point Fields in Queens after the fire broke out on Saturday morning. Firefighters were able to put the flames under control in an hour but three people with injuries were transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, including an 8-year-old girl and two adults.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO