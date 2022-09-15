Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
longisland.com
Suffolk Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Holbrook
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot.
longisland.com
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Parking Lot Of Bay Shore Church
Police have released the identity of a Long Island man who was shot and killed in a church parking lot. The incident took place in Bay Shore just before 1 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the parking lot of the House of Prayer Church. According to detectives, responding officers found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Nassau officers honored for rescuing man from suspected MS-13 members
Four Nassau police officers are being celebrated Monday after a harrowing incident involving alleged MS-13 gang members.
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Islandia
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in Islandia. A man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road, Suffolk County Police said.
19-Year-Old Woman From Commack Dies After Being Ejected From SUV In Islip Crash, Police Say
A 19-year-old woman died after she was ejected from her SUV during a crash on Long Island. Troopers responded to a report of a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound near Exit 40 in Islip shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, New York State Police said. Jessica...
longisland.com
The Hydrant Hotel Gets New Owners in Revitalization of Existing Riverhead Pet Boarding Business
The Hydrant Hotel, a pet boarding and grooming business, has been purchased by Eva LaMere and Rick Chiorando, President and CEO (respectively) of Austin Williams, a full-service marketing, advertising, digital and public relations agency located in Hauppauge, NY. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Hydrant Hotel, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday.
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Closures On Stretch Of Meadowbrook State Parkway Scheduled
State officials announced upcoming lane reductions and closures on a stretch of the Meadowbrook State Parkway. The parkway will be closed in both directions between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway in Hempstead beginning the night of Monday, Sept. 19, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
longisland.com
NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing
The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
27east.com
N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA
Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
Man Strikes Police Vehicle, Injuring Officers In Hempstead, Police Say
A 26-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he struck a police vehicle and injured officers while fleeing a traffic stop. Keshav Mahadeo was arrested for an incident that happened at about 3:20 a.m. in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers...
Register Citizen
Serious crash in Stamford slows I-95 traffic, police say
STAMFORD — An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate-95 north Monday, according to Connecticut State Police. State police reported serious injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was taken to a hospital. Emergency medical personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
8-Year-Old Queens Girl Dies in Fire Caused by Lithium Ion Battery: Officials
A young girl has died following another fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to New York City officials. The FDNY responded to a three-story building on 130th Street near College Point Fields in Queens after the fire broke out on Saturday morning. Firefighters were able to put the flames under control in an hour but three people with injuries were transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, including an 8-year-old girl and two adults.
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
Alert Issued For 25-Year-Old Who Went Missing After Leaving Nassau University Medical Center
A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Andrew Kampuries, age 25, was last seen by hospital personnel leaving the Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC) in East Meadow around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Nassau County Police said. He is...
Comments / 0