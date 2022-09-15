Read full article on original website
Wiregrass student receives first registered apprenticeship with Whidden Gunworks
NASHVILLE – Whidden Gunworks recently signed a the first Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Wiregrass student. Third-generation technical college student, Garyson Scheller, signed a Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Whidden Gunworks. Garyson is a Precision Machining and Manufacturing student on Wiregrass Tech’s Valdosta campus. He began working at Whidden Gunworks as...
valdostatoday.com
National Recovery Month honored with walk
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County DUI & Adult Felony Drug Courts hosts a recovery walk in honor of National Recovery Month. On Friday, September 23 at 10:30 am, the Lowndes County DUI & Adult Felony Drug Courts will host their recovery walk in honor of National Recovery Month.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
valdostatoday.com
Applications being accepted for Valdosta Christmas Parade
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street are now accepting applications for the 2022 Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade. According to a Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the theme for this year’s parade will be holiday cards. For rules, regulations, and applications a link is available below.
WALB 10
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta. The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors. This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events...
douglasnow.com
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
WJCL
Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
valdostatoday.com
City and County Public Works host Fall Tire Recycling Event
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents Oct. 3 – 14, 2022. Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 3 through October 14, 2022. Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
wfxl.com
Three displaced after weekend electrical fire in Valdosta
One person has been treated by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for a minor burn after an electrical fire early Sunday morning in Valdosta that displaced three people. Valdosta fire officials say that the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Houston Avenue. Fire fighters arrived within...
valdostatoday.com
FDC inmate sentenced for assaulting staff
MADISON, FL – A FDC Inmate was sentenced for assaulting a correctional officer at the Madison Correctional Institution. On September 7, Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional thirty-five years and eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution in October 2018.
greenepublishing.com
Former Madison attorney sentenced
Former Madison County attorney, Ernest Maloney “Ernie” Page, IV, finally learned his fate on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when he was sentenced to serve six months in prison, followed by a period of 18 months of supervised release. This sentence was handed down by Judge Marcia Morales Howard, United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida, in Jacksonville. Page was sentenced for his part in a bribery scheme that involved securing a discounted price for a tractor in exchange for a reduced sentence in a drunk driving case. Page was convicted of “Conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds.”
Valdosta Police Department investigating Sunday morning homicide
The Valdosta Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.
10NEWS
Missing Child Alert canceled, 2-year-old from Florida Panhandle found safe
MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old from Jefferson County possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. The child is now safe, authorities said. Kyson Washington had been last seen off of East...
douglasnow.com
Fourteen cases ready for September trial week
A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
FDLE searches for woman who possibly took missing 2-year-old
Authorities in Florida are searching for a woman who is believed to be traveling with a missing child out of Jefferson County.
greenepublishing.com
Second Madison shooting: Gunshot wound sends juvenile to hospital
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Madison Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Southern Villas Apartment Complex, located at 414 Lawson Circle, in Madison, in reference to a shooting incident. Detectives with MPD, along with Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), responded to the scene. FDLE crime scene analysts also responded to process the scene.
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner calling for North Meridian safety improvements after crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 17-year-old who was hurt in a crash on North Meridian Road Saturday a Leon County Commissioner is calling for safety improvements to the road. In a Facebook post, Commissioner Brian Welch said that the teen who was hurt was a student of his at...
douglasnow.com
Coffee County jailer charged for allegedly bringing contraband to inmate
A Coffee County Jail jail officer, Siejdra Harrell of Douglas, has been charged on two counts after she allegedly brought in contraband to an inmate held in the jail. DouglasNow received a copy of the incident report from the arrest, but no details of the case were included. On Friday, DouglasNow reached out to an official with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office about the jailer's arrest.
