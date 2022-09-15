Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Scottie Dale Crocker, 40, of Cowpens.
counton2.com
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.
One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner: Unrestrained driver dies after single car collision
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after a single car collision. Officials say the incident occurred on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Garrett Dr. and N. Norris Dr. in Norris, S.C. The Coroners Office says 59-year-old...
Two fatal motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend
Two people are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. The first happened in Anderson County just before 9 PM Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension.
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
Police departments in the Upstate holding slow down, move over blitz
Some police departments in the Upstate are coming together to do a slow down, move over blitz.
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
FOX Carolina
Missing autistic teen found safe in Greenville Co., deputies confirm
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss was found safe after an extensive search on Monday. Deputies initially said 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss disappeared from Brockman Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. However, they later shared a video that showed Goss at a house in the 800 block of North Highway 25 at 5:40 a.m.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
Non-profit repeatedly vandalized, police looking for suspect
Slashed tires, an emptied gas tank, and an attempt to steal the catalytic converter. An Anderson County Nonprofit has been vandalized.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a wreck along South McDuffie Street Extension and Winston Drive on Friday night. According to a release, the victim was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle north along South McDuffie Street Extension....
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a home. Laura “Loo Loo” B. Miller is wanted for burglary second degree for breaking into a home on Whitehall Road and stealing several things, according to the sheriff’s office.
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect after reported indecent exposure at NC Lowe’s
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect following a reported indecent exposure incident at a Lowe’s in Forest City. Officers said the incident happened sometime on Saturday, September 17, 2022. According to officers, they were able to get...
