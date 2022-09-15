GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss was found safe after an extensive search on Monday. Deputies initially said 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss disappeared from Brockman Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. However, they later shared a video that showed Goss at a house in the 800 block of North Highway 25 at 5:40 a.m.

