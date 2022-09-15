ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 85#Traffic Accident#Spartanburg Co#Fox
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Carolina

Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing autistic teen found safe in Greenville Co., deputies confirm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss was found safe after an extensive search on Monday. Deputies initially said 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss disappeared from Brockman Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. However, they later shared a video that showed Goss at a house in the 800 block of North Highway 25 at 5:40 a.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy