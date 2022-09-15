ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope

Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
LAKELAND, FL
Richard M. Fey, 74

Richard M. Fey (74) was born on August 7, 1948 in Ohio. He passed away on August 29, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He held a bachelor’s degree and was a Senior Account for many years at Summit Consulting in Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Fey, and his father, Maynard Fey.
LAKELAND, FL
Judy Ann Hodges, 75

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Judy Ann Hodges, 75, on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. However, it is with great joy that she is in the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ and has entered eternal life. Judy was...
LAKELAND, FL
Salvation Army Doubling Shelter Housing for Families

In March 2021, Carlinys Rodriguez and her two sons, ages 7 and 8, were kicked out of their home by a family member and she thought they had nowhere to go. But she found her way to the Salvation Army’s George W. Jenkins Community of Hope neighborhood off Kathleen Road, a 49-acre, family-friendly neighborhood that helps struggling families overcome their circumstances and rebuild their lives.
LAKELAND, FL
Read It in the Morning Paper: Se7en Wetlands, Pickleball Courts

STATE GRANTS: Thirteen projects in Polk County will benefit from $6.2 million in federally funded grants that were approved by the Florida Legislative Budget Committee. The biggest Lakeland projects are $950,000 for the first phase of an education center at the city’s Se7en Wetlands Park and $457,500 for a life skills house at Southeastern University’s school for special-needs secondary students.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Margie Jackson Iserhardt, 93

Margie Jackson Iserhardt passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born on May 8, 1929, in Kathleen, Florida to William Andrew Jackson and Mattie Jowers. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Interment will take place at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.
LAKELAND, FL
Three More Organizations Ask City for Share of Federal Funds

Three more organizations stepped up to the podium at today’s City Commission meeting to ask for a slice of the federal American Rescue Plan Act pie that Lakeland received, part of the $1.9 trillion in federal economic aid to local and state governments, along with businesses and individuals, making it one of the largest economic rescue plans in U.S. history.
LAKELAND, FL
Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, 88

Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, age 88, passed away on September 5, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on July 23, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carl and Elvera Gable. She was married to Eugene Francis Kitchell, and they moved to Lakeland in 1988 from southern Indiana. She was a Registered Nurse and worked in both hospitals and schools. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devout catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
City Tentatively Approves $10 Fee For Athletic Field Use, Replaces Library Fees

The city gives and the city takes away. The City Commission this week unanimously voted to replace 10-cents-a-day late fees for library books, and also to begin charging youth athletic organizations $10 per child per season for sports participation on city fields, beginning in January. They will formally vote on the matters as part of their annual budget process later this month.
LAKELAND, FL
Steve G. Schmitt, 72

Steve Schmitt, 72, died September 8, 2022. Steve was born in Pipestone, MN on Aug. 11, 1950 to the late John and Daphine Schmitt. He grew up in Socorro, NM and graduated from Kofa High in Yuma, AZ. Steve was an Eagle Scout, adventurer and athlete, excelling in Track at ASU. Steve led a successful career at the Orlando Sentinel and was a devoted and loving father, husband, brother and friend. He enjoyed coaching his son in athletics and life, fishing, golf and helping friends and family.
LAKELAND, FL
Austin Rivers Irby, 37

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Austin Rivers Irby died at the age of 37 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, Austin lived a life full of rich experiences. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 2004 where he proudly wore no. 53 on the Dreadnaughts football team. In 2008, Austin earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida. In 2010, he enlisted in the United States Navy to pursue his dream from childhood – to become a Navy SEAL.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Author Makes a Child’s Wish Come True

Quinn McBride has a new favorite book. The 5-year-old, whose favorite holiday is Halloween, is the main character in “Quinn’s Monsters,” a collection of short spooky stories curated and edited by Lakeland children’s author Fred Koehler. In the book, Quinn meets and befriends a slew of...
LAKELAND, FL
Linda Ann Holloway, 55

Linda Ann Holloway of Lakeland died on September 12, 2022. Linda was born on September 11, 1967, in Lakeland. Linda graduated from Lakeland High School. She attended Stetson University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. After working as a schoolteacher, she went on to work as a realtor. Linda joined the family business and became manager of the Sanlan RV & Golf Resort and also the Holloway Park in Lakeland. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church which later became The Lakes Church in Lakeland. She worked and helped lead the children’s summer program when the church was downtown. Linda enjoyed animals and loved her cats and dog. She also loved plants and was a Master Gardener. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed living life to its fullest.
LAKELAND, FL
Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, 90

Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, at the age of 90, finished her earthly race and went home to be with the Lord during the morning hours of Wednesday, August 31st in Lakeland. Bonnie was born in Haines City, FL and was a graduate of Haines City High School’s class of 1950. She was a member of the Glee Club and served as editor of the yearbook but lived most of her adult life as a resident of Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
All Polk Public School Students Are Getting a Laptop or iPad

All 116,000 Polk County Public Schools students are getting their own electronic device, thanks to a $28 million grant from the federal government, along with other state funding, Superintendent Frederick Heid announced during a Thursday morning press conference. “Our one-to-one initiative and digital learning initiative really supports our students and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland, FL
