Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
