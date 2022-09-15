Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Man Arrested Following Weekend Incident at Pookie’s in Marion
MARION – A man is facing a gun charge after Marion Police went to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers and Bocce on North Madison Street early Sunday morning regarding a shots fired complaint. According to Marion Police, when officers arrived around 12:07 a.m., they found witnesses who said two or...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to aggravated and eluding charge
A 32-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th admitted to attempting to elude a Wamac Police Officer by disobeying two or more traffic control devices on March 12th of this year. Laughhunn was placed on two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest
A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
wish989.com
Joint Narcotics Unit Arrests Two on Meth Charges
MARION – Two women are in the Jefferson County Jail on meth-related charges following their arrests Thursday by members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant just before 3 p.m....
14news.com
Trial date set for man accused of 2014 murder
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for a man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018. [Evansville man linked to...
wfcnnews.com
Police investigate shooting at Marion bar
MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 19th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Centralia woman for possession of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer and domestic battery. Keila Linder of Dover Street was taken into custody following a struggle with a deputy who had been called to a home on Chouteau Avenue in Odin to remove her. Sheriff’s Department reports indicated she attempted to run into a bedroom and shut the door, but the deputy was able to get his foot inside the door. During the struggle that followed, the door reportedly came off its hinges and fell onto Linder.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man gets three years in prison for possession of meth
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Robert Williams of South Perrine Street had earlier been found guilty of the charge by a Marion County Jury. When getting out of prison, Williams will have to complete one year of parole. Assistant...
chautauquatoday.com
Ellery man charged with harassment, endangering the welfare of child
An investigation into a harassment complaint in the town of Ellery Sunday evening led to charges against an Ellery man. 42-year-old William Mitchell II is facing harassment in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly harassed an individual under the age of 17. Mitchell was located and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment. He will answer the charges in Ellery Town Court at a later date.
wish989.com
Four Years Later Police Still Seeking Information Regarding Missing West Frankfort Woman
WEST FRANKFORT/MT. VERNON – It’s been four years since a West Frankfort woman was last seen after asking online for a ride to Mt. Vernon. West Frankfort Police say Lauren Elizabeth Pree was last seen leaving her home in the 800 block of W. St. Louis St. in West Frankfort on Sept. 20, 2018.
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle located, Livingston sheriff still requests help to locate driver
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that the green Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to have been driven by Warren Luetke has been located. However, Luetke is still being sought by authorities, and they again ask anyone with information about him to call the sheriff's office at (270)928-2122. ORIGINAL STORY:. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
wrul.com
Norris City Woman Picked Up on Drug Charges Early Friday Morning
A Norris City woman is free on bond following an early morning arrest in Carmi. 20 year old Sarah J Smith of rural Norris City was pulled over by Carmi Police around 2am Friday at the corner of Main and College Blvd. During the traffic stop, cops found her in possession of cannabis within her vehicle and also found her with drug paraphernalia according to the report. She was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Smith would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and 45 minutes later. She’ll be due in court in the coming weeks.
x95radio.com
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
Coroner identifies infant killed in Mt. Vernon neglect case
A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Mt. Vernon father.
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
