Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County.

The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.

