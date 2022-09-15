Read full article on original website
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Autopsy – Singer’s Death in Rochester Caused by Chloroethane
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An autopsy has determined the recent death of a well-known Scottish singer and actor in Rochester was caused by the inhalation of a chemical compound most commonly used in industrial processes. The southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has ruled the death of 41-year-old Darius...
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
Rochester Viral Video Inspires Us To Great Feats Of Moving
There are plenty of ways to move things from one place or another. The sharp eyes of Micah Hinck caught one of the ways being practiced in Rochester Minnesota and shared the video on Spotted in Rochester!. What's Going On In This Video?. Wait...can I see that again in the...
Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
Too Early? Famous Toy Store Launching For Christmas In Rochester
America's old toy store, FAO Schwarz, is coming to Rochester, Minnesota in mid-October with two locations in Rochester, inside Target North and Target south. Is October too early for Christmas? Asking for a friend. Minnesota-based Target said last year's test went so well that they're making it much bigger this...
