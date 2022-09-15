ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

capecoddaily.com

Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating […] The post Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
SANDWICH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
MILFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

ABC6.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 bodies found badly decomposed inside Woonsocket home, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said Monday that two bodies were found badly decomposed inside a Woonsocket home. According to police, the home of is of former Mayor Susan Menard. The identify the bodies were not immediately released. Police said they do not believe this is a suspicious...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WCVB

ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
CHARLESTOWN, RI

