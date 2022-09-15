Read full article on original website
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
Discover the Creative Collaborators Behind Kim Shui's SS23 Runway
Traditionally showing her collections at Spring Studios, Kim Shui invited her community to Grand Central Station’s historic Vanderbilt Hall for her Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Shui’s latest collection presents her signature Chinese silk prints, diamanté detailing and new silicone molded bodices on models who embody the strength of the Kim Shui girl. Taking inspiration from football gear and armor, Shui’s newest looks add a warrior-like quality to the power of her garments.
Birth of the Teenager's Reebok Club C 85 Collaboration Surfaces
A consistent stream of collaborations continues to catapult out from Reebok‘s lifestyle category lately. We’ve seen the vector brand link up with Mountain Research for a unique take of the Beatnik as well as Wood Wood for a clean Classic Low team-up, and now it’s partnering with Birth of the Teenager for a new Club C 85 installment.
BBC ICECREAM Gears up for the Fall Skate Aesthetic With New HUF Collaboration
BBC ICECREAM continues to elevate skatewear for the masses in its newest collaborative capsule collection with HUF. The limited-edition capsule features a selection of staple apparel items and accessories in celebration of HUF’s 20th anniversary. To pay homage to two decades, the Pharrell Williams founded skate-inspired streetwear brand is partnering with HUF to release a special collection that integrates both style and skateboard culture. Together, both brands have had growing relationships over time, with HUF being one of the first brands to bet on Pharrel’s skate lifestyle vision.
Palace Offers Its Take on the New Balance 580 For Fall 2022
After delivering an outdoor-focused collection with ENGINEERED GARMENTS, Palace has now come together with New Balance for their first team-up. Coming in two colorways, the uniquely British streetwear imprint has put together a boisterous color palette inspired by the ’90s. The takes explore a mix of bright “Lapis Blue,” “Neutral Gargoyle,” “Pansy Violet,” and “Deep Shaded Spruce” tones.
A Covered Air Unit Appears on the Nike Air Max 97
25 years have elapsed since debuted the Air Max 97. In that time, countless colorways and collaborations have graced the classic silhouette. Celebrating this, the Swoosh has brought back iconic looks such as the “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways while also introducing an array of new colorways, including two in collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. Now, yet another look has surfaced with a sole that opts to cover the signature Air unit, as spotted previously on the Air Max 1.
Phoebe English SS23 Is All About the Generous Cutting and Boxy Look
Phoebe English returns with a new presentation for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The designer continued to showcase her no-fuss garment aesthetic. With the main focus on both technicality and functionality, this collection also looks towards the British designer’s pivot towards sustainability practices. The outerwear pieces for this season were...
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Foamposite One "Dream a World"
The first look at the Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” has officially surfaced, debuting a new colorway to highlight the wise words of the renowned Roman philosopher, Seneca. The Nike shoe is bringing some of Seneca’s greatest quotes to life, hoping to inspire athletes all over the world.
FEBEN's SS23 Menswear Proved Tailoring Can Be Flirty
As one of the UK’s most exciting rising female designers, FEBEN crafts sleek and sexy womenswear for her fellow community. Working to shine a light on Black femme bodies, Feben Vemmenby now returns to the London Fashion Week stomping ground to present her third collection under the NEWGEN cohort. For FW22, the designer set on displaying a range infused with love and self-development motifs. The presentation showcased FEBEN in a delicate light while maintaining a refined design language. Now, the designer presents her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, welcoming a fresh slew of menswear.
norda Supplies A Striking "Stealth Black" Iteration Of Their 001 Running Shoe
Norda has garnered a committed following with their 001 running shoe, a premium model that combines high-end tech, sustainable materials and rugged trail style in a no-frills package. After linking with Satisfy for their first-ever collab back in July, the Canadian running footwear makers are back with their FW22 line, which is centered around two new “Stealth Black” iterations of the 001.
Citizen Updates Its Thinnest Light-Powered Watch
Citizen has just updated the world’s thinnest, analog, light-powered watch. Seeing design cues reminiscent of some of the most iconic classic sports watches, the 38mm AR5060-58E Eco-Drive One sees a black dial with Duratect Platinum-coated steel for both its durability and weight-saving properties. The watch features an Eco-Drive Calibre...
Super Dakota Reflects on Modern Society in ‘Liquid Life’
A new group show presenting the work of Virgil Abloh, Christine Wang, Sin Wai Kin and more. Liquid Life is a new group exhibition at Super Dakota gallery in Brussels, Belgium. The show is inspired by Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauma’s 2005 essay of the same name, which equated contemporary culture to a “liquid modern” society “in which its members “change faster than it takes the ways of acting to consolidate into habits and routines. […] In short: liquid life is a precarious life, lived under conditions of constant uncertainty.”
Up Close With Kid Cudi's Album-Inspired Custom Air Jordan 4s
Kid Cudi has been bopping around the US for his To The Moon” Tour lately, and during his recent stop in Phoenix, Arizona he received a special pair of Air Jordan 4s that he commissioned RESHOEVN8R’s Vick Almighty to lend his creative touch to. Originally an Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” pair, the kicks have been completely reworked with interstellar colors and elements representative of Cudi’s Man on the Moon Part 1 and Man on the Moon Part 2.
Ralph Lauren Celebrates Its Origins With "Polo Originals" Curation
55 years in business, is reflecting on its stylistic impact for Fall 2022, with a curated assortment of menswear referencing its uniquely American roots. Dubbed “Polo Originals,” the offering lets its heritage speak for itself, honoring the brand’s penchant for spirited sportsmanship, British tailoring and timeless iconography through a bevy of staple ensembles.
JW Anderson SS23 Hit the Jackpot
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, had a momentous return to form for Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan. His menswear collection asked you to look deeper, not just observing clothes as vapid objects but ones that can intrigue, arouse, and dissect what qualifies as fashion. At the time of the show, Anderson stated, “As much as it is real, thus objective, it is all very subjective, and rather puzzling, or defiant, or insolent because of that.” He concluded that only the wearer can tell, and this all stems — as far as the fashion crowd is concerned — from his expansive amounts of creativity as the designer of LOEWE, a brand that has allowed him to push the boundaries wide open, in turn inspiring his eponymous label and bringing it back to its former glory.
"A.P.C. for Ron Herman JEAN STANDARD" Delivers Bespoke Wares
For its latest collaboration, A.P.C. has come together with Ron Herman on a series of bespoke wares. Dubbed “APC for Ron Herman JEAN STANDARD,” the capsule collection focuses on the French label’s original denim fit. Part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the JEAN STANDARD denim fit, the...
S.S. Daley SS23 Was a Love Letter to Vita Sackville-West and Violet Trefusis
As one of Britain’s most influential young designers, S.S. DALEY has set his mark as an emerging talent to watch. Returning to the London Fashion Week calendar for the third time, he now presents his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For FW22, Steven Stokey-Daley called into question the dissolution of stately homes in the 20th century. London dance school students took part in a theatrical performance that saw the designer pay tribute to the union of theatre and movement.
Dilara Fındıkoğlu SS23 Portrays Life’s Road to Freedom
With an invite that switched up a quote from Dita Von Teese reading: “I have nightmares about like… falling in love with someone who wears Dilara Fındıkoğlu every day,” Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s return to London Fashion Week had many onlookers anticipated, to say the least. Previous seasons saw the Turkish-born designer present “a mass ritual intended to summon the winter back” for SS20, while collections like SS18 were some of her most provocative, igniting a conversation around politics and religion, inviting the fashion week cast to church as looks presented sinners and deviants.
Nice Kicks and ASICS Present the GEL-LYTE III OG "Black Sesame"
Last year, Nice Kicks and teamed up to outfit the GEL-LYTE III OG in a “Nice Cream” colorway. Now, the duo is pivoting from one dessert to another with a “Black Sesame” themed look on the silhouette. Paying homage to ASICS’ Japanese heritage, Nice Kicks chose black sesame as the focus. Additional points of inspiration include sometsuke bowls that desserts are often served in and green mint leaves which can be typically found as garnishes.
Sunny Wang Finds His Moves With lululemon
On the mornings when schedule permits, Sunny Wang would be sweating it out on a basketball court with his mates. The Taiwanese-American actor is a blur of motion as he practices his dribbling skills, occasionally propelling into high-flying hook and jump shots. “I feel my best when I’m moving,” enthuses Wang. “I love sports; it’s a big part of my life. I actually wanted to be a professional basketball player when I was younger.”
