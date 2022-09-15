ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

On the heels of statement victories Week 1, Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers head to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have owned the last six AFC West titles.

Herbert and Mahomes put up a combined eight passing touchdowns for wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. The talented quarterbacks duel Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime .

Though it's still early in the season, could first place in the AFC West be on the line with this matchup? Can Khalil Mack and the Chargers' defense contain Kansas City's attack?

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs:

Chargers at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL NEWS, DELIVERED: Breaking news, in-depth analysis delivered to your inbox. Sign up here!

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 33, Chargers 28

This is a fascinating matchup, and while I’m big on L.A.’s prospects for the rest of this season, the Chiefs are a tough out — especially at home. The Chargers are still susceptible to some volatility, so Kansas City, in prime time, early in the season, makes sense.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Safid Deen: Chiefs 42, Chargers 34

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to score 40+ points for the second straight game. Kansas City did not miss a beat without Tyreek Hill and has so many diverse weapons to account for that it feels like the offense has no weaknesses. Justin Herbert will miss star receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 34, Chargers 20

A Thursday night road game has historically been a daunting challenge. Add in that add a raucous Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes coming off a comfortable thrashing of Arizona and Chargers receiver Keenan Allen's injury, Los Angeles can shrug off this one and plot to win the Nov. 20 rematch at home.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

Nate Davis: Chiefs 31, Chargers 27

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 33, Chargers 30

Parker Gabriel: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

Mike Jones: Chiefs 35, Chargers 33

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

