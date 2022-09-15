Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin State Patrol participating in ‘largest’ enforcement initiative in North America
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating...
UPMATTERS
Gwinn woman appointed to ‘Michigan Parents’ Council’ advisory group
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The first ever Michigan Parents’ Council, an advisory group created to further include parents in the education budget process, was announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. The council aims to represent parents from across the state and parents of students with various educational...
UPMATTERS
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
UPMATTERS
Pharmacists in Michigan can now prescribe birth control
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that pharmacists in Michigan can now prescribe hormonal birth control in a partnership with doctors. The new rule comes from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Whitmer’s office cited the overturning of Roe v. Wade as...
