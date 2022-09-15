Read full article on original website
Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution
UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
Alabama imam banned from execution chamber loses appeal to reinstate lawsuit
An Alabama imam who was banned from attending the executions of two death row inmates he counseled lost his appeal Friday to reverse the dismissal of his federal lawsuit against the state. Yusef Maisonet, an imam to Muslim death row inmates Dominique Ray and Nathaniel Wood, alleged that Alabama violated...
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder
UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
'This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes.'
City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
Alabama retirement home workers fired for being unvaccinated file religious discrimination suit
Four employees of an Alabama retirement home who were fired after they didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the facility of discrimination. The four former workers at Westminster Village in Spanish Fort -- Sloan Hamill, Katherine L. Howerin, Jennifer Sigley and...
Admitted Mobile killer got sweetheart deal; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The triggerman in a 2015 murder-for-hire plot is back in jail. Adam Miller took a plea deal from Mobile County prosecutors in 2019, admitting that he fatally shot Ke’lei Morris and agreeing to testify against co-defendant Steven Mason in exchange for a split 20-year sentence that included three years behind bars and probation.
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
Prichard Housing Authority to hold counseling event on home ownership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard, and our Homeownership Community Partner experts, will be hosting a Housing Counseling Day and Open House. The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family...
Mobile Co. Health Officer offers updated COVID-19 guidance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, has shared thi message on COVID-19 with the community:. The number of COVID-19 cases in our community has continued to decline from high to low transmission. Please stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. We have...
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
Father finds video of Baker High School student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
MCSO notified about vapes possibly laced with fentanyl inside a Mobile County school
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl inside Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes. Adrianna Taylor, the 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a couple weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery.
Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle. “Due to his senseless actions, two...
