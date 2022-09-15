ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WKRG News 5

Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution

UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
utv44.com

MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
WPMI

City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
WPMI

Mobile Co. Health Officer offers updated COVID-19 guidance

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, has shared thi message on COVID-19 with the community:. The number of COVID-19 cases in our community has continued to decline from high to low transmission. Please stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. We have...
WPMI

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
WKRG News 5

Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
utv44.com

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle. “Due to his senseless actions, two...
